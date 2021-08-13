checkAd

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Director share sale and Director/PDMR Shareholding

Autor: Accesswire
13.08.2021, 17:30   

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM) (TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it was notified today, that Harry Liu, Director of the Company, had sold 11,000 ordinary shares in Atalaya at an average price of 324.0 pence per share.

Following the sale of these shares Mr Liu is interested in an aggregate of 375,019 ordinary shares of the Company representing 0.27% of the current issued share capital.

Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Harry Liu

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Wertpapier


