Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Director share sale and Director/PDMR Shareholding

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM) (TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it was notified today, that Harry Liu, Director of the Company, had sold 11,000 ordinary shares in Atalaya at an average price of 324.0 pence per share.

Following the sale of these shares Mr Liu is interested in an aggregate of 375,019 ordinary shares of the Company representing 0.27% of the current issued share capital.