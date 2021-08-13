checkAd

Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115

As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 11. August, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKB 28 1115
ISIN IS0000032191 IS0000028249
Additional issuance (nominal) 0 0
Total outstanding (nominal) 78,376,000,000 91,284,801,519


