Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 13.08.2021, 17:31 | 16 | 0 | 0 13.08.2021, 17:31 | As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 11. August, at the price of accepted bids. Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKB 28 1115 ISIN IS0000032191 IS0000028249 Additional issuance (nominal) 0 0 Total outstanding (nominal) 78,376,000,000 91,284,801,519



