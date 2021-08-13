Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 13.08.2021, 17:31 | 16 | 0 |
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 11. August, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKB 28 1115
|ISIN
|IS0000032191
|IS0000028249
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|0
|0
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|78,376,000,000
|91,284,801,519
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0