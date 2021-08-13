checkAd

Helbiz Celebrates First U.S. Listing of Micro-mobility Company by Ringing NASDAQ Opening Bell

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 17:55  |  36   |   |   

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) (“Helbiz” or “the Company”), a global leader in micro-mobility, along with its employees, partners and investors, celebrated its position as the first U.S. publicly listed micro-mobility company by ringing the Nasdaq opening bell today. Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Salvatore Palella, was joined at the podium with members of the Helbiz team to begin the trading day and commemorate the first trades in Helbiz stock.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005323/en/

Helbiz Celebrates First U.S. Listing of Micro-mobility Company by Ringing NASDAQ Opening Bell (Photo: Business Wire)

Helbiz Celebrates First U.S. Listing of Micro-mobility Company by Ringing NASDAQ Opening Bell (Photo: Business Wire)

On stage, the Helbiz team was flanked by examples of vehicles available to its customers in Europe and the U.S. Helbiz is differentiated by its variety of vehicles that suit a broad range of tastes and needs, while still ensuring safe, innovative and sustainable mobility. Furthermore, Helbiz is actively enhancing the modern urban lifestyle beyond mobility, as it ramps up new offerings in delivery, entertainment, financial services and more. All Helbiz services can be accessed conveniently on the Helbiz app, available on the iOS AppStore and Google Play stores.

Palella commented, “We are honored to ring the Opening Bell at NASDAQ. Our accomplishments would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our team members and the support of our partners. We are dedicating this day to them as we celebrate our debut as a publicly traded company.”

A webcast recording of the Nasdaq Opening Bell ceremony is available on the investor section of Helbiz’ website at https://investors.helbiz.com/.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helbiz Celebrates First U.S. Listing of Micro-mobility Company by Ringing NASDAQ Opening Bell Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) (“Helbiz” or “the Company”), a global leader in micro-mobility, along with its employees, partners and investors, celebrated its position as the first U.S. publicly listed micro-mobility company by ringing the Nasdaq …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Box, Inc. Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Strategy to Drive Value for All Stockholders
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering
SoFi Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 XL Fleet Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AbCellera Reports Q2 2021 Business Results
Moderna Announces New Study Showing Its COVID-19 Vaccine Maintains Antibodies Against Variants of ...
Sierra Wireless Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
ARDX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Ardelyx Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste