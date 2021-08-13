checkAd

JAKKS Pacific Launches New “Disney ily 4EVER” Fashion Doll Line to Inspire Self-Expression Through Style

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 18:15  |  19   |   |   

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, and Disney today announced the launch of its new Disney ily 4EVER 18-inch fashion doll line inspired by beloved Disney stories and characters. The collection features five dolls, trendy fashions and aspirational accessory packs that offer kids a fun way to showcase their personal sense of Disney style. The product assortment is designed for children ages 6-10 and will be available beginning August 15.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005331/en/

Disney ily 4EVER (Photo: Business Wire)

Disney ily 4EVER (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to announce the launch of this amazing new line at Target,” said Lisa Tauber, SVP of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “Disney ily 4EVER is inspired by today’s kids and their confidence to express their unique personal style. This collection invites kids to explore how their favorite Disney characters inspire them every day.”

The growing trend of wearing Disney-inspired fashion is gaining traction among adults, tweens and kids alike, as it’s a simple way for fans to show their love for Disney characters in a way that’s personal and authentic to them. Disney ily 4EVER delivers on this trend by allowing kids to express their favorite Disney moments by dressing their dolls in character-inspired fashion that match their unique personal style. This is the first in a series of character releases and accessories packs. Additional characters, fashion and accessories packs, including Ariel, Belle, Tiana and Snow White, will be featured in future waves coming next year.

“The ily 4EVER doll line introduces a new and imaginative way for fans and collectors alike to embrace storytelling and channel their love for favorite Disney characters through fashionable dolls and contemporary inspired-by styles,” said Leslie Kay, author of “Disney Bound: Dress Disney and Make It Fashion” and Disney Style expert. “It’s been incredibly inspiring to see the Disney Bounding community evolve over the years as fans continue to find unique ways to express themselves. Now kids can join in the fun and create their own styles with ily 4EVER.”

Original content for Disney ily 4EVER can be viewed on the Disney Princess YouTube channel, beginning August 20: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKUyqTCe-s0SVeLQbayv3hA

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels, Kitten Catfe, Perfectly Cute, ReDo Skateboard Co, X-Power, Disguise, Moose Mountain, Maui, Kids Only!; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

2021 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

Jakks Pacific Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JAKKS Pacific Launches New “Disney ily 4EVER” Fashion Doll Line to Inspire Self-Expression Through Style JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, and Disney today announced the launch of its new Disney ily 4EVER 18-inch fashion doll line inspired by beloved Disney stories and characters. The collection …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Box, Inc. Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Strategy to Drive Value for All Stockholders
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering
SoFi Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 XL Fleet Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AbCellera Reports Q2 2021 Business Results
Moderna Announces New Study Showing Its COVID-19 Vaccine Maintains Antibodies Against Variants of ...
Sierra Wireless Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
ARDX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Ardelyx Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Disguise Announces Multi-year License Renewal of Long­time and Beloved Sesame Street Brand
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Disguise Announces Multi-year Renewal of Pokémon Costume Rights in North America and Oceania
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21JAKKS Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten