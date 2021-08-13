checkAd

Grieg Seafood ASA Presentation of second quarter 2021 results

Grieg Seafood ASA will release its second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. CEST.

CEO Andreas Kvame and CFO Atle Harald Sandtorv will present the results by webcast the same day at 8:00 a.m. CEST. The presentation and the subsequent Q&A will be held in Norwegian.

The presentation can be accessed at investor.griegseafood.com, or with the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210818_8/

For further enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone +47 908 45 252


About Grieg Seafood
Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers, targeting 130 000 tonnes of harvest (GWT) in 2025. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada, and Shetland in the UK. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 900 people work in the Company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood’s operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both and ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2025, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





