Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project

Autor: Accesswire
13.08.2021, 19:00  |  34   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(Frankfurt:CB82) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a letter of intent with Zumbi Mineração Brazil ("Zumbi") and the shareholders of Zumbi (collectively the "Vendors") for the acquisition of 100% of the rights and interests in and to the "Capim Grosso Property" (the "Acquisition") comprising mineral claim 870.180/2012 (426.03 Ha) located in Capim Grosso, BA, Brazil (the "Target Property").

In consideration for a 100% interest in the Target Property, Gratomic will, upon closing of the Acquisition (the "Closing"): (i) make a one-time cash payment equal to CAD $ 200,000; (ii) issue that number of common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of GRAT (the "Subject Shares"), as is equal to the number arrived at by dividing CAD$2,300,000 by the price per Common Share at the date of the execution of the definitive agreement relating to the Acquisition; and (iii) issue a promissory note in the amount of CAD$3,000,000 payable on the earlier to occur of: (a) that date which is twenty (24) months after Closing; and (b) ten (10) business days after the receipt by GRAT of a pre-feasibility study in respect of the Target Property completed in accordance with and pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects". The Subject Shares will be issued as directed by the Vendors and will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the Closing.

The Vendors will also retain a 3% gross smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") in respect of all minerals processed from the Target Property, other than graphite, on the terms and conditions set forth in a gross smelter royalty agreement, which shall contain the usual covenants, agreements, terms and conditions for a royalty agreement (the "Royalty Agreement"). The Royalty will be reduced by any pre-existing net smelter royalties in respect of the Target Property.

Acquiring the Brazilian graphite project provides Gratomic the opportunity to diversify the Company's interests and develop the graphite deposit at the Capim Grosso project. This strategically positions the Company to better meet growing demand for high quality graphite and provides a significant competitive advantage by limiting risk through business development in several key mining friendly jurisdictions.

