NuStar to Participate in the 2021 Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that Brad Barron, President and Chief Executive Officer; Tom Shoaf, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Danny Oliver, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Engineering; Amy Perry, Executive Vice President of Strategic Development; Pam Schmidt, Vice President of Investor Relations, and other members of management will participate in virtual meetings with members of the investment community at the 2021 Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 and Thursday, August 19, 2021. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnership’s website at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 73 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 72 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at www.nustarenergy.com/Sustainability.



05.08.21NuStar Energy L.P. Reports Strong Second Quarter of 2021 Earnings Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21NuStar Energy L.P. Announces Sale of Eight Terminal Locations to Sunoco LP
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21NuStar Energy L.P. Declares Second Quarter 2021 Common Unit Distribution and Series A, Series B and Series C Preferred Units Distributions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21NuStar Recognized as Top Workplace for Millennials for 5th Time
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten