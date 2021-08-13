checkAd

XcelPlus International exhibits at Mining Disrupt 2021, solicits partnerships with crypto miners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 19:16  |  17   |   |   

RENO, NV, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XcelPlus International Inc. (OTC PINK: XLPID) announced today that it intends to actively pursue partnerships with crypto-mining enterprises following its participation in the Mining Disrupt 2021 show in Miami.

The Mining Disrupt 2021 event took place from July 20th to 22nd in Miami, Florida. It was predominantly attended by representatives from companies in the tech, energy, and cryptocurrency mining industries.

XcelPlus International Chief Executive Officer Charles Robinson expressed his excitement with the outcome of the show.

“We connected with the owners and operators of many crypto-mining enterprises while we were in attendance at Mining Disrupt 2021,” said Robinson. “We are actively negotiating with several of these companies over the prospects of using our plasma gasifiers to potentially fuel their crypto-mining projects.”

Crypto mining has come under fire recently due to the energy demands and excessive burning of fossil fuels, which is often perceived by the general public to be wasteful.

“By using our plasma gasifiers to support their crypto mining expeditions, these mining companies will be benefiting entire communities by cleaning up landfills and clearing away unsightly waste materials,” explained Robinson. “Through these processes, they will be seen as contributing to a societal good even as they pursue wealth through their crypto mining endeavors.”

In addition to partnerships with crypto miners, XcelPlus is also actively soliciting partnerships with mining rig suppliers and exploring the viability of investing in a Bitcoin mining operation of its own.

“We are also working to resolve listing issues and bring our company into 15c2-11 compliance to assist investors with their financial decisions and to make our company more transparent,” stated Robinson. 

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements of future expectations and events, future strategic objectives, business prospects and anticipated results. Forward looking statements can often be identified by words and phrases such as  “intends,” “pursue,” “will,” “can,” “moving,” “working to resolve,” “expect,” “bring,” and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding or relating to the company’s business plans, pursuit of partnerships with crypto mining enterprises mining rig suppliers and others, participation in the crypto-mining industry, the likelihood of our gasifiers being used in crypto-mining projects,   the feasibility of using our plasma gasifiers to support crypto mining expeditions, the results of any negotiations, acceptance of and demand for our products and services,  resolving listing issues, the ability of the company to comply with FINRA rules and regulations including compliance with rule 15c2-11, and the ultimate success in the marketplace of our products, services and technologies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions, speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to change. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Contact: Ian Douglass
Chief Communications Officer
info@xcelplusint.com
346-348-4034





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XcelPlus International exhibits at Mining Disrupt 2021, solicits partnerships with crypto miners RENO, NV, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XcelPlus International Inc. (OTC PINK: XLPID) announced today that it intends to actively pursue partnerships with crypto-mining enterprises following its participation in the Mining Disrupt 2021 show in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Halbjahresergebnis 2021: Schweiter mit deutlicher Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung
AXT, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Morris Young as Chairman of its Board of Directors
Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Time to Consummate Business Combinations
Parkit Announces Acquisition of Neighbouring Industrial Property in Toronto, Ontario for $3.6 ...
Eldorado Gold Announces Pricing of US$500 Million Senior Notes Offering
Intrado Acquires Hubb, Transforming the Future of Global Events
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Core One Labs to Move Its Psychedelic Formulations for the Treatment of Stroke and Depression ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board