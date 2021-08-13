checkAd

The Movement Of Mothers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 19:34  |  46   |   |   

Over One Hundred Mothers Denounce the United States of America Before the United Nations, for Human Rights Violations.

The #MeToo Movement of Mothers

#MeTooFamilyCourt

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, August 1, 2021, over one hundred mothers submitted a formal Complaint to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women denouncing the United States Government, and the states within, for systematic human rights violations waged against women and children throughout the family court systems in the country. The Complaint was submitted by advocacy groups One Mom's Battle and Custody Peace with over one hundred women throughout the United States joining in the Complaint.

One Mom's Battle

The Complaint alleges human rights violations that include systemic gender bias, discrimination on the basis of sex, and facilitation of physical, sexual, financial, legal and emotional abuse of women and children. Through personal letters submitted with the Complaint, these brave women provided firsthand accounts of their experience suffering injustices and human rights violations in family court.

The United Nations Commission on the Status of Women considers such communications as part of its annual program of work in order to identify emerging trends and patterns of injustice and discriminatory practices against women for purposes of policy formulation and development of strategies for the promotion of gender equality.

Devin McRae, Lisa Boswell and Rebecca Claudat of Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae LLP, who are representing Renée Izambard in a groundbreaking civil domestic violence lawsuit which includes allegations of coercive control under California's newly amended Family code § 6320, assisted the group of women with their submission to the UN.

The Claim submitted to the UN documents disturbing trends throughout family courts in the U.S. including a failure to recognize coercive control tactics as domestic violence warranting court intervention, the tendency of judges to discredit mothers' child abuse allegations particularly when the father alleges parental alienation as a counterclaim, the weaponization of the family court system itself by an abuser as a means to harass and control a domestic violence victim, punishment of women who raise child safety and abuse concerns by stripping them of custody rights, and judges' bias towards and unfavorable treatment of women who resist shared parenting with an ex-intimate partner who abused them and/or their child, often leading to a dismissal of these women as simply angry, emotional or crazy.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Movement Of Mothers Over One Hundred Mothers Denounce the United States of America Before the United Nations, for Human Rights Violations. The #MeToo Movement of Mothers #MeTooFamilyCourt LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On Sunday, August 1, 2021, over one …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and ...
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Raspberry Pi Pico Essentials - New Book by Elektor
Express Delivery Market To Reach USD 484.38 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 6.4% - Valuates Reports
Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market size worth $ 62.41 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 21.76 % CAGR: Verified Market Research
Geosynthetics Market worth $13.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Kamux saw very strong growth, revenue +52.0% - Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) at previous year's ...
BOSS Revolution Money Transfer accelerates network expansion through partnership with TerraPay
Nagarro posts 21.1% YoY revenue growth in Q2, 24.7% in constant currency
Japan House London Unveils Creative Street Crossing Designed by Award Winning Artist Tokolo Asao
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Team Jumping Final
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
OMERS Infrastructure Purchases 19.4% Stake in Azure Power Global Ltd
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...