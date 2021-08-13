checkAd

DGAP-DD Hapag-Lloyd AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.08.2021, 20:18  |  19   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.08.2021 / 20:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Maximilian
Last name(s): Rothkopf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Hapag-Lloyd AG

b) LEI
HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000HLAG475

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
215.3492 EUR 646047.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
215.3492 EUR 646047.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69850  13.08.2021 



Hapag-Lloyd Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Vernachlässigt, unterbewertet, Hapag-Llyod, geringer Freefloat mit gutem Kurspotential?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Hapag-Lloyd AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 13.08.2021 / 20:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Erfolgreicher Geschäftsverlauf im ersten Halbjahr
DGAP-News: KATEK wächst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 um fast 50 Prozent bei deutlich gesteigerter Profitabilität; ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG bleibt auf Wachstumskurs - EBITDA-Marge von rund 30 Prozent im Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: elumeo SE legt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 bei Umsatz und Ergebnis deutlich zu
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: zooplus AG; Bidder: Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA bestätigt gute Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Group donation for tornado victims in Hodonin, Czech Republic, raises 100,000 euros
DGAP-News: zooplus AG: zooplus enters into an Investment Agreement with Hellman & Friedman to fully capture ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:18 UhrDGAP-DD: Hapag-Lloyd AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
15:42 UhrHapag-Lloyd: Weitere Kursgewinne voraus?
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
12:52 UhrKEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft Hapag-Lloyd auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
12:11 UhrDGAP-DD: Hapag-Lloyd AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
12:11 UhrDGAP-DD: Hapag-Lloyd AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
12.08.21ROUNDUP/Hapag-Lloyd: Verwerfungen im Container-Seeverkehr bis 2022
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21JPMORGAN stuft Hapag-Lloyd auf 'Underweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
12.08.21KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft Hapag-Lloyd auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
12.08.21Hapag-Lloyd: Verwerfungen im Container-Seeverkehr bis 2022
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Hapag-Lloyd Raises Outlook for EBITDA, EBIT for the Year
PLX AI | Analysen