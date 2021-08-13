checkAd

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics to Present at the SNN Virtual Investor Conference on August 18, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) (“Brooklyn”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Howard J. Federoff, M.D., Ph.D., will present a corporate overview at the SNN Virtual Investor Conference being held August 17 – 19, 2021.

Dr. Federoff will deliver his corporate presentation on August 18 at 12:00pm ET.

Investors can also request a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Federoff to be arranged throughout the conference.

Investors can register here: REGISTER

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine, gene editing, and cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases.

Brooklyn’s most advanced program is IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

Brooklyn has multiple next-generation cell and gene-editing therapies in preclinical development for various indications including acute respiratory distress syndrome, solid tumor indications, as well as in vivo gene-editing therapies for rare genetic diseases. For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
516-222-2560
investors@brooklynitx.com

Media Contact:
Jules Abraham
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

 





