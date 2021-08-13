checkAd

PetVivo Holdings Announces Closing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PETV, PETVW) (“PetVivo” or the “Company”), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for pets, today closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 units, each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each unit was sold to the public at a price of $4.50. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $11.25 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. The warrants will have a per share exercise price of $5.625, are exercisable immediately, and expire five years from the date of issuance.

The common shares and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “PETV” and “PETVW” respectively, on August 11, 2021.

The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 375,000 additional shares of common stock and/or up to 375,000 additional warrants to cover over-allotments, if any. In connection with the closing of this offering, the underwriter has exercised its over-allotment option to purchase an additional 375,000 warrants. The underwriter has retained the right to exercise the balance of its over-allotment option within the 45-day period.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds to provide funding for general corporate purposes including marketing of our Kush products, debt repayment, research and development of our current product pipeline, purchase of manufacturing equipment and working capital.

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") declared effective a registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities on August 10, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, by contacting ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10004, telephone (877) 436-3673, email: prospectus@think-equity.com. Investors may also obtain these documents at no cost by visiting the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov.

