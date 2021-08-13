checkAd

KRONOS BRAND BECOMING THE AIR PURIFIER OF CHOICE FOR THE CALIFORNIA SCHOOL DISTRICTS WITH HUNDREDS OF UNITS INSTALLED IN CLASSROOMS

Parkersburg, WV, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized, announced today that the Company increased its inventory and will prioritize shipping for all schools that are now preparing to return to in-person classroom learning.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had recently published new Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools. To review complete CDC recommendations for your school, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/ ...

Key Takeaways

*Students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction in fall 2021 is a priority.

*Vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Promoting vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports.

*Due to the circulating and highly contagious Delta variant, CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students (age two and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

*In addition to universal indoor masking, CDC recommends schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms to reduce transmission risk. When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet, such as when schools cannot fully re-open while maintaining these distances, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as screening testing.

*Screening testing, ventilation, handwashing, and respiratory etiquette, staying home when sick and getting tested, contact tracing in combination with quarantine and isolation, and cleaning and disinfection are also important layers of prevention to keep schools safe.

*Students, teachers, and staff should stay home when they have signs of any infectious illness and be referred to their healthcare provider for testing and care.

*Many schools serve children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccination at this time. Therefore, this guidance emphasizes implementing layered prevention strategies (e.g., using multiple prevention strategies together consistently) to protect students, teachers, staff, visitors, and other members of their households and support in-person learning.

