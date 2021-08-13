SAKER AVIATION SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $1,179,064, was up 268.8 percent from $438,632 in the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net income in the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $577,164, was up $1,332,099 as compared to net loss of $754,935 in the same period in 2020.

“We are pleased to announce a significant and encouraging swing in results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020,” stated Mark Raab, the Company’s Corporate Controller. “There were positive impacts to earnings from PPP forgiveness and ERTC accounting in the quarter. But the financials also reflect a strengthening of operating results as tourist activity in New York City rebounded to some extent. While there are no guarantees that tourist traffic will continue to increase, and the long-term impact of the Delta variant remains to be determined, we are optimistic that future quarters in 2021 will enjoy favorable comparisons to comparable periods in 2020,” concluded Mr. Raab.

About Saker Aviation Services, Inc.

Saker Aviation Services (www.SakerAviation.com), through our subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry, in which we serve as the operator of a heliport and as a full-service fixed base operation (“FBO”). FBOs provide ground-based services, such as fueling, aircraft storage, and aircraft maintenance for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft, and other miscellaneous services.

