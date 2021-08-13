Surprise-Inside Confectionery Brand Launches "Animals with Superpowers" Series

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Yowie Group announces the launch of its latest surprise-inside collectible series, "Animals with Superpowers." Children will beam with excitement as they unwrap the brightly colored foil Yowie …

The superpowers that the animals in this brand-new series have range from the extraordinary: shapeshifting, infrared vision, and magnetism; to the super silly: powers of stinking and super-sticky feet! There's even a super rare, surprise collectible item in the mix that Yowie will reveal later this year.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Yowie Group announces the launch of its latest surprise-inside collectible series, "Animals with Superpowers." Children will beam with excitement as they unwrap the brightly colored foil Yowie characters, devour sustainably sourced chocolate and open the egg to discover fascinating endangered species like the sunflower sea star, a dingo, a spotted hyena, and amur leopard.

"For the first time we are including insects in a limited edition Yowie Series," said Cynthia Thayer, Global CMO at Yowie Group. "Collectors can be on the lookout for a peacock tarantula and a rusty-patched bumble bee. Animals with Superpowers also include two new species discovered in recent years - a mutable rain frog discovered in 2009 and a ruby-eyed green pit viper discovered in 2011. There's even an opportunity to obtain Nap and Crag as collectible glitter characters."

From an animal that can carry ten times its natural weight to an arachnid that can taste and smell with the hairs on its body, children and families will delight in learning about an entirely new variety of endangered species. With this new limited-edition collection, Yowie hopes Animals with Superpowers will inspire fans to learn about the natural world and spread the message of conservation with animal friends.

"While comic book superheroes are amazing, they are make-believe. We're excited to bring genuine superhero animals to kids who are eager to learn about the natural world and its inhabitants," said Mark Schuessler, Global CEO at Yowie Group. "There's an opportunity to obtain 20 new collectibles, including 18 incredibly fascinating endangered animals. Yowie values providing 100 percent milk chocolate treats to children while also making learning about wildlife and endangered species fun."

For anyone looking to get their hands on the "Animals with Superpowers" Series and enhance their collection, Yowie surprise-inside chocolate eggs can be found in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the United States, including Walmart, Albertson's, HEB, Food Lion, Ahold, Meijer, Walgreens, Family Dollar, 7Eleven, Speedway, Circle K, Loves or online at Amazon.com.

To learn more about Yowie's future campaigns as well as their current superpower collection, visit www.yowieworld.com or @YowieWorld on Instagram. Collectors can also leverage the Yowie Collector app to keep track of their growing collection by downloading the free app at Apple and Google stores.

About Yowie

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. Yowie surprise inside chocolates and Yowie Bites are available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com.

