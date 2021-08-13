checkAd

Surprise-Inside Confectionery Brand Launches "Animals with Superpowers" Series

Autor: Accesswire
13.08.2021, 21:45  |  31   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Yowie Group announces the launch of its latest surprise-inside collectible series, "Animals with Superpowers." Children will beam with excitement as they unwrap the brightly colored foil Yowie …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Yowie Group announces the launch of its latest surprise-inside collectible series, "Animals with Superpowers." Children will beam with excitement as they unwrap the brightly colored foil Yowie characters, devour sustainably sourced chocolate and open the egg to discover fascinating endangered species like the sunflower sea star, a dingo, a spotted hyena, and amur leopard.

The superpowers that the animals in this brand-new series have range from the extraordinary: shapeshifting, infrared vision, and magnetism; to the super silly: powers of stinking and super-sticky feet! There's even a super rare, surprise collectible item in the mix that Yowie will reveal later this year.

"For the first time we are including insects in a limited edition Yowie Series," said Cynthia Thayer, Global CMO at Yowie Group. "Collectors can be on the lookout for a peacock tarantula and a rusty-patched bumble bee. Animals with Superpowers also include two new species discovered in recent years - a mutable rain frog discovered in 2009 and a ruby-eyed green pit viper discovered in 2011. There's even an opportunity to obtain Nap and Crag as collectible glitter characters."

From an animal that can carry ten times its natural weight to an arachnid that can taste and smell with the hairs on its body, children and families will delight in learning about an entirely new variety of endangered species. With this new limited-edition collection, Yowie hopes Animals with Superpowers will inspire fans to learn about the natural world and spread the message of conservation with animal friends.

"While comic book superheroes are amazing, they are make-believe. We're excited to bring genuine superhero animals to kids who are eager to learn about the natural world and its inhabitants," said Mark Schuessler, Global CEO at Yowie Group. "There's an opportunity to obtain 20 new collectibles, including 18 incredibly fascinating endangered animals. Yowie values providing 100 percent milk chocolate treats to children while also making learning about wildlife and endangered species fun."

For anyone looking to get their hands on the "Animals with Superpowers" Series and enhance their collection, Yowie surprise-inside chocolate eggs can be found in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the United States, including Walmart, Albertson's, HEB, Food Lion, Ahold, Meijer, Walgreens, Family Dollar, 7Eleven, Speedway, Circle K, Loves or online at Amazon.com.

To learn more about Yowie's future campaigns as well as their current superpower collection, visit www.yowieworld.com or @YowieWorld on Instagram. Collectors can also leverage the Yowie Collector app to keep track of their growing collection by downloading the free app at Apple and Google stores.

About Yowie

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. Yowie surprise inside chocolates and Yowie Bites are available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com.

Contact: Melanie Clark
yowie@interdependence.com, (631) 827-0908

Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

 

 

SOURCE: Yowie Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659532/Surprise-Inside-Confectionery-Brand- ...

Yowie Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Surprise-Inside Confectionery Brand Launches "Animals with Superpowers" Series NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Yowie Group announces the launch of its latest surprise-inside collectible series, "Animals with Superpowers." Children will beam with excitement as they unwrap the brightly colored foil Yowie …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
META Announces Second Quarter and H1 2021 Results
Management Update
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gold Resource Corporation Reports Spike in COVID-19 Cases at Don David Gold Mine, Reinstitutes ...
Victory Square Technologies to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August ...
Better Plant Fights Climate Change with the Launch of EcoCart for Carbon Neutral Online Shopping
Swisher Hygiene Inc. Announces Court Approved Settlement of Final Claim Removing Last Obstacle to ...
Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Incentive Stock Warrants Granted
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...