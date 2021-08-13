checkAd

New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 22:00  |  23   |   |   

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), a Dallas-based real estate investment company, today reported results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $49,000 as compared to net loss of $57,000 from continuing operations for the same period ended 2020.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 the Company recorded a loss from discontinued operations of $80,000 for the oil and gas operations that were sold in August 2020.

The Company reported net income applicable to common shares of $49,000 or $0.01 per share for three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to a net loss of $137,000 or $0.03 per share for the similar period in 2020.

The Company leases a portion of its property in West Virginia. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 the Company recorded rental Income of $26,000.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, corporate general & administrative expenses were $111,000 as compared to $127,000 for the comparable periods in 2020. The decrease was due to an overall reduction of administrative expenses.

Included in other income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is $100,000 which represents the sale of a receivable that had previously been fully reserved.

About New Concept Energy, Inc.

New Concept Energy, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate in West Virginia. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.newconceptenergy.com.

 
NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(uamounts in thousands)
June 30, December 31,

2021

2020

 
Assets
 
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

261

$

27

 
Current portion note receivable (including $3,637 and $3,631 in 2021 and 2020 from related parties

 

3,689

 

3,683

 
Other current assets

 

25

 

92

 
Total current assets

$

3,975

$

3,802

 
Property and equipment, net of depreciation
Land, buildings and equipment

 

650

 

656

 
Note receivable

 

133

 

153

 
Total assets

$

4,758

$

4,611

 

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except par value amount)

 

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
 
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - (including $104 and $55 due to related parties in 2021 and 2020)

$

124

 

$

80

 

Accrued expenses

 

26

 

 

32

 

Current portion of long term debt

 

52

 

 

52

 

Total current liabilities

 

202

 

 

164

 

 
Long term debt
Notes payable less current portion

 

103

 

 

122

 

 
Total Liabilities

 

305

 

 

286

 

 
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, Series B

 

1

 

 

1

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 5,131,934 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 

51

 

 

51

 

 
Additional paid-in capital

 

63,579

 

 

63,579

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(59,178

)

 

(59,306

)

 
Total shareholders' equity

 

4,453

 

 

4,325

 

 
Total liabilities & equity

$

4,758

 

$

4,611

 

 
NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
 

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 
 
Revenue:
Rent

$

26

 

$

26

 

$

52

 

$

52

 

Total Revenues

$

26

 

$

26

 

$

52

 

$

52

 

 
Operating expenses:
Operating Expenses

 

20

 

 

16

 

 

38

 

 

31

 

Corporate general and administrative

 

111

 

 

127

 

 

185

 

 

231

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

131

 

 

143

 

 

223

 

 

262

 

Operating earnings (loss)

 

(105

)

 

(117

)

 

(171

)

 

(210

)

 
Other income (expense):
Interest income

 

56

 

 

63

 

 

112

 

 

127

 

Interest expense

 

(2

)

 

(3

)

 

(4

)

 

(7

)

Other income (expense) net

 

100

 

 

-

 

 

191

 

 

-

 

 
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

49

 

$

(57

)

$

128

 

$

(90

)

 
Discontinued Operations
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations

$

-

 

$

(80.00

)

$

-

 

$

(144.00

)

 
Earnings (loss) applicable to common shares

$

49

 

$

(137

)

$

128

 

$

(234

)

 
Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted

$

0.01

 

$

(0

)

$

0

 

$

(0.05

)

 
Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic

 

5,132

 

 

5,132

 

 

5,132

 

 

5,132

 

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), a Dallas-based real estate investment company, today reported results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Box, Inc. Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Strategy to Drive Value for All Stockholders
Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Moderna Announces New Study Showing Its COVID-19 Vaccine Maintains Antibodies Against Variants of ...
ARDX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Ardelyx Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Cresco Labs Closes New Senior Secured Credit Facility with Existing Lenders
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Höegh ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) on Behalf ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste