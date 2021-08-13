PFSweb Receives Nasdaq Notice on Late Filing of its Form 10-Q

Notice has No Immediate Effect on the Listing or Trading of the Company’s Shares

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, announced that it has received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market on August 10, 2021 notifying the company that, because its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 (the "2021 10-Q") was not filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the required due date of August 9, 2021, the company is therefore not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).



This Notice received from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company's shares. Nasdaq has provided the company with 60 calendar days, until October 11, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant the company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for the filing of the 2021 10-Q, or February 7, 2022, to regain compliance.