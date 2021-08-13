checkAd

Ceylon Provides Update On Filing Annual Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) announces that its application for a management cease trade order ("MCTO"), as previously announced in a news release dated July 30, 2021, has been accepted by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"). The MCTO was issued by the BCSC, effective as of July 30, 2021, in connection with the delay by the Company in filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The completion of the Annual Filings by the Company and its various Sri Lankan subsidiaries has been delayed as a result of COVID-19 related interruptions and business restrictions.

The Company is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The Company intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases, for as long as the Company remains in default. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there has been no material change in the information contained in the default announcement issued July 30, 2021, and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. The Company anticipates filing the Annual Filings and remedying its default on or before September 29, 2021.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.
Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is in the business of mining for graphite, and developing and commercializing innovative graphene and graphite applications and products. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the purest in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgradable for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets as well as construction, healthcare and paints and coatings sectors. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd. an IML Category A license for its K1 mine and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka.

