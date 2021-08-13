checkAd

ParkerVision Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Autor: Accesswire
13.08.2021, 22:05  |  22   |   |   

JACKSONVILLE, FA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) ("ParkerVision"), a developer and marketer of technologies and products for wireless applications, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, …

JACKSONVILLE, FA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) ("ParkerVision"), a developer and marketer of technologies and products for wireless applications, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Summary and Recent Developments 

  • The district court in the Western District of Texas issued a favorable Markman ruling in ParkerVision's second infringement case against Intel.
  • ParkerVision amended its complaints in both pending cases against Intel to add Intel Wi-Fi products to the cellular products cited in the initial complaints.
    • The court has indicated that given the number of patents at issue in the first Intel case, the first case will be split into two trials, resulting in an aggregate of three trials against Intel.
    • As a result of adding Wi-Fi products to the complaints, the first Intel trial date is scheduled for June 2022 with a second trial expected a few months following the first.
  • A confidential patent license and settlement agreement was reached with Buffalo, Inc.
  • A patent infringement complaint was filed against LG Electronics in the Western District of Texas.
  • ParkerVision is awaiting a new trial date in ParkerVision v. Qualcomm in the Middle District of Florida (Orlando division).
    • The court delayed the trial, originally scheduled for July 2021, citing a backlog due to the pandemic, among other factors. All motions and pre-trial statements have been filed by the parties. The court is expected to set a pre-trial conference and trial date once it has completed ruling on the outstanding pre-trial motions.

Jeffrey Parker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We were pleased this past quarter to be able to resolve our outstanding litigation with Buffalo, and we welcome the opportunity to do so with others as well. The favorable Markman decisions received this year from the Texas court help to clarify what we believe to be the strong merits of our cases against Intel, and we are now focused on preparation for at least two trials next year against Intel. Meanwhile, we look forward to our next Markman hearing in the Texas court which is scheduled for October 2021 in our cases against Hisense, ZyXel, and TCL."

Mr. Parker continued, "The district court in Orlando continues to issue rulings on the outstanding motions in the Qualcomm case, and we believe the strong merits of our case remain unchanged based upon the court's rulings to date."

Financial Results 

  • Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.4 million, or $0.06 per common share, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.08 per common share for the second quarter of 2020.
    • The increase in net loss year-over-year is due to a $1.5 million increase in the change in fair value of the contingent payment obligations, offset by a $0.5 million, or 20%, decrease in operating expenses and a $0.2 million gain from forgiveness of the company's 2020 Paycheck Protection Program loan.
  • Net loss for the first half of 2021 was $6.9 million, or $0.10 per common share, compared to $11.5 million, or $0.27 per common share for the first half of 2020.
    • The 40% decrease in year-to-date net loss is a result of a $2.4 million decrease in litigation fees and expenses in addition to the recognition in 2020 of approximately $2.2 million in noncash charges related to the modification of equity-related agreements with third parties.
  • We used cash for operations of approximately $6.1 million in the first half of 2021 compared to approximately $3.0 million in cash used for operations in the first half of 2020. The increase is the result of a significant decrease in accounts payable and other current liabilities in 2021, resulting in a $3.8 million improvement in working capital.

About ParkerVision 

ParkerVision, Inc. has designed and developed proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that enable advanced wireless solutions for current and next generation wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions in the U.S. to protect patented rights that it believes are broadly infringed by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com . (PRKR-I)

Safe Harbor Statement 

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

Cindy French
Chief Financial Officer
ParkerVision, Inc.
cfrench@parkervision.com

(TABLES FOLLOW)

ParkerVision, Inc. 
Balance Sheet Highlights

(in thousands)
 
(unaudited)
June 30, 2021
    December 31, 2020  
Cash and cash equivalents
  1,487     1,627  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
    698       607  
Intangible assets, net
    1,974       2,170  
Other noncurrent assets, net
    46       52  
Total assets
  4,205     4,456  

 
               
Current liabilities
  2,096     5,989  
Contingent payment obligations
    41,515       38,279  
Convertible notes
    3,465       3,018  
Other long-term liabilities
    78       991  
Shareholders' deficit
    (42,949 )     (43,821 )
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit
  4,205     4,456  
                 

ParkerVision, Inc. 
Summary Results of Operations 
(unaudited)

             

 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
  June 30,     June 30,  

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
                         
Gross margin
  -     -     -     -  
                                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses
    1,848       2,328       4,128       7,823  
Total operating expenses
    1,848       2,328       4,128       7,823  
                                 
Other income
    194       -       194       -  
Interest expense
    (78 )     (115 )     (115 )     (301 )
Change in fair value of contingent payment obligations
    (2,674 )     (1,142 )     (2,824 )     (3,382 )
Total interest and other
    (2,558 )     (1,257 )     (2,745 )     (3,683 )
                                 
Net loss
  (4,406 )   (3,585 )   (6,873 )   (11,506 )
                                 
Basic and diluted net loss per common share
  (0.06 )   (0.08 )   (0.10 )   (0.27 )
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding
    71,933       45,393       67,836       41,861  
                                 

ParkerVision, Inc. 
Summary of Cash Flows 
(unaudited)

    Six Months Ended  
(in thousands)
  June 30,  

 
  2021     2020  
Net cash used in operating activities
  (6,101 )   (2,977 )
Net cash used in investing activities
    (2 )     (3 )
Net cash provided by financing activities
    5,963       3,466  
                 
Net (decrease) increase in cash & cash equivalents
    (140 )     486  
                 
Cash & cash equivalents - beginning of period
    1,627       57  
                 
Cash & cash equivalents - end of period
  1,487     543  
                 

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659651/ParkerVision-Reports-Second-Quarter- ...

Parkervision Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ParkerVision Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results JACKSONVILLE, FA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) ("ParkerVision"), a developer and marketer of technologies and products for wireless applications, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
META Announces Second Quarter and H1 2021 Results
Management Update
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gold Resource Corporation Reports Spike in COVID-19 Cases at Don David Gold Mine, Reinstitutes ...
Victory Square Technologies to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August ...
Better Plant Fights Climate Change with the Launch of EcoCart for Carbon Neutral Online Shopping
Swisher Hygiene Inc. Announces Court Approved Settlement of Final Claim Removing Last Obstacle to ...
Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Incentive Stock Warrants Granted
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21ParkerVision Receives Second Favorable Markman Ruling in ParkerVision v. Intel
Accesswire | Analysen