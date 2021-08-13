checkAd

Insignia Systems, Inc. Announces Preliminary 2021 Second Quarter Operating Results

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) ("Insignia") today announced selected preliminary operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021").

Overview

  • Q2 2021 net revenue between $5.9 million and $6.1 million
  • Q2 2021 operating loss between $850,000 and $1,050,000
  • Q2 2021 net loss between $850,000 and $1,050,000

Insignia's President and CEO, Kristine Glancy, commented, "On a preliminary basis, Q2 2021 revenue was strong, driven by the continued momentum on our non-POPS portfolio. Our non-POPS revenue increased substantially versus the comparable quarter in 2020 partially offset by our POPS revenue declining somewhat in the same time period. Similar to the first quarter of 2021, our non-POPS revenue contributed the majority of our revenue, with approximately 79% being driven by display, on-pack and mobile businesses. While we are lapping the second quarter of 2020, our most negatively impacted quarter from the COVID-19 pandemic, the team was also successful in retaining existing clients for repeat programs as well as acquiring new clients for first time programs. I'm optimistic given our expanded internal knowledge, and capabilities from our new hires as well as our existing team, that we can continue to grow in our non-POPS businesses. While I'm optimistic about the continued potential of our non-POPS businesses, our POPS business continues to be challenged by continued competitive pressures and the expiration of our 10-year selling agreement with News America Marketing in April 2021."

Ms. Glancy continued, "As we execute and plan for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022, our primary focus will be on our growing solutions as we allocate resources and investment; and right-size our resources on POPS. It is imperative that we continue to listen to our clients' needs and pivot the organizations focus to where brands and retailers are looking to spend. With the overall diversity in our product solutions, we believe we are well-suited to address both a brands and retailers need in-store and digitally."

On August 13, 2021, the audit committee of the company's board of directors, after considering the recommendations of management, concluded that Insignia's audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, included in Insignia's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Annual Report"), and the Insignia's unaudited financial statements for the quarterly periods within those years, and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 should no longer be relied upon due to misstatements related to sales tax matters described in greater detail in the current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 13, 2021, and that Insignia will restate such financial statements to make the necessary accounting corrections.

