checkAd

Bexil Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Autor: Accesswire
13.08.2021, 22:05  |  16   |   |   

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Bexil Corporation (OTC PINK:BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Bexil recorded net …

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Bexil Corporation (OTC PINK:BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Bexil recorded net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $3.10 million or $3.69 of diluted earnings per share, compared to net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $1.46 million or $1.74 of diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Bexil recorded net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $5.29 million or $6.34 of diluted earnings per share compared to a net loss attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $4.01 million or $4.88 of diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company's book value per share attributable to Bexil shareholders at June 30, 2021 was $33.52, based on shareholders' equity attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $27.8 million and 830,577 shares issued and outstanding.

The Company's consolidated unaudited balance sheet, statements of comprehensive income (loss), and statements of cash flows as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2021 are appended to the copy of this press release at www.Bexil.com.

About Bexil Corporation

The objective of Bexil Corporation, a holding company, is to increase book value per share over time for the benefit of its shareholders. The Company is primarily engaged through a wholly owned subsidiary, Bexil Advisers LLC, in investment management. Bexil Advisers is a registered investment adviser and the investment manager to Dividend and Income Fund, a closed end fund (DNIF)(XDNIX). To learn more about Bexil, including Rule 15c2-11 information, please visit www.Bexil.com.

Safe Harbor Note

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws including, but not limited to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bexil, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward looking statements, whether written or oral, by the Company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with the information included in the Company's Annual Report, at http://www.bexil.com/cautionary-language.html, and similar information. All forward looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

The Company views book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, as an important indicator of financial performance. Presented in conjunction with other financial information, the combined presentation can enhance an investor's understanding of the Company's underlying financial condition and results from operations. The definition of book value as presented in this press release is shareholders' equity attributable to Bexil shareholders divided by currently issued and outstanding shares.

Contact: Thomas O'Malley
Chief Financial Officer
1-212-785-0900
tomalley@bexil.com
www.Bexil.com

SOURCE: Bexil Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659734/Bexil-Corporation-Reports-Second-Qua ...

BEXIL CORP/SH jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bexil Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Bexil Corporation (OTC PINK:BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Bexil recorded net …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
META Announces Second Quarter and H1 2021 Results
Management Update
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gold Resource Corporation Reports Spike in COVID-19 Cases at Don David Gold Mine, Reinstitutes ...
Victory Square Technologies to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August ...
Better Plant Fights Climate Change with the Launch of EcoCart for Carbon Neutral Online Shopping
Swisher Hygiene Inc. Announces Court Approved Settlement of Final Claim Removing Last Obstacle to ...
Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Incentive Stock Warrants Granted
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...