AgeX Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

AgeX Therapeutics , Inc. (“AgeX”; NYSE American: AGE), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics for human aging and regeneration, reported its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

As of August 13, 2021, AgeX has $2.0 million of funds remaining for borrowings under two credit facilities from Juvenescence Limited (“Juvenescence”). In addition, AgeX may sell up to $12.1 million of its common stock in “at-the-market” transactions through a Sales Agreement with Chardan Capital, LLC as a sales agent.

Going Concern Considerations

As required under Accounting Standards Update 2014-15, Presentation of Financial Statements-Going Concern (ASC 205-40), AgeX evaluates whether conditions and/or events raise substantial doubt about its ability to meet its future financial obligations as they become due within one year after the date its financial statements are issued. Based on AgeX’s most recent projected cash flows, AgeX believes that its cash and cash equivalents and available sources of debt and equity capital would not be sufficient to satisfy AgeX’s anticipated operating and other funding requirements for the twelve months following the filing of AgeX’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. These factors raise substantial doubt regarding the ability of AgeX to continue as a going concern.

Balance Sheet Information

Cash, and cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $0.7 million as of June 30, 2021. Since July 1, 2021, AgeX has received an additional $1.0 million of cash through a loan from Juvenescence.

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

The following comparisons exclude the impact of the operations of LifeMap Sciences, Inc. (“LifeMap Sciences”) which have been presented in AgeX’s consolidated financial results as discontinued operations for all periods presented due to the disposition of AgeX’s shares of LifeMap Sciences in a cash-out merger during March 2021.

Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $37,000 as compared with $45,000 for the second quarter of 2020, primarily comprised of allowable expenses under a research grant from the NIH and sales of research products including stem cell products.

Operating expenses: Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $2.2 million as compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2020.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.4 million to $0.5 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $0.9 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in research and development related activities that began in May 2020.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.2 million to $1.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $1.5 million during the same period in 2020 due to increased insurance premiums and certain non-recurring project related expenses incurred during 2021 offset by a decrease in personnel related expenses, including non-cash stock-based compensation, and a decrease in facilities, rent and overhead expenses following the expiration of AgeX’s office and laboratory lease at the end of 2020. Effective January 1, 2021, AgeX relocated its principal offices under a one year leased space at a lower rent that includes office space, office furniture rental, janitorial services, utilities and internet service.

Other income, net: Other income, net in 2021 consists primarily of approximately $437,000 gain recognized upon forgiveness of a Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loan, including accrued interest, during February 2021, offset by amortization of deferred debt cost to interest expense. Other expense, net in 2020 consisted primarily of amortization of deferred debt cost to interest expense.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE) is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to treat human diseases to increase healthspan and combat the effects of aging. AgeX’s PureStem and UniverCyte manufacturing and immunotolerance technologies are designed to work together to generate highly defined, universal, allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells of any type for application in a variety of diseases with a high unmet medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs: AGEX-VASC1 (vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1 (brown fat cells) for Type II diabetes. AgeX’s revolutionary longevity platform induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR) aims to unlock cellular immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related changes within tissues. HyStem is AgeX’s delivery technology to stably engraft PureStem or other cell therapies in the body. AgeX is seeking opportunities to establish licensing and collaboration arrangements around its broad IP estate and proprietary technology platforms and therapy product candidates.

For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com or connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical fact including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” should also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements found in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of AgeX’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. AgeX specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PAR VALUE AMOUNTS) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 615 $ 527 Accounts and grants receivable, net 11 326 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 930 1,430 Total current assets 1,556 2,283 Deposits and other long-term assets 50 50 Intangible assets, net 935 1,592 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,541 $ 3,925 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,302 $ 1,656 Loan due to Juvenescence, net of debt issuance cost, current portion 3,560 1,960 Related party payables, net 96 71 Deferred revenues, current portion - 275 Paycheck Protection Program Loan - 436 Insurance premium liability and other current liabilities 313 959 Total current liabilities 5,271 5,357 Loan due to Juvenescence, net of debt issuance cost, net of current portion 5,564 3,900 Deferred revenues, net of current portion - 64 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,835 9,321 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 5,000 shares; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; and 37,937 and 37,691 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 93,379 91,810 Accumulated other comprehensive income - 143 Accumulated deficit (101,635 ) (97,073 ) AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. stockholders’ deficit (8,252 ) (5,116 ) Noncontrolling interest (42 ) (280 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (8,294 ) (5,396 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 2,541 $ 3,925

AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Grant revenues $ 11 $ 36 $ 57 $ 122 Other revenues 26 9 36 12 Total revenues 37 45 93 134 Cost of sales (13 ) (3 ) (16 ) (4 ) Gross profit 24 42 77 130 Research and development 481 935 805 2,156 General and administrative 1,748 1,475 3,770 3,350 Total operating expenses 2,229 2,410 4,575 5,506 Gain on deconsolidation of LifeMap Sciences - - 106 - Loss from continuing operations before interest and other income (expense), net (2,205 ) (2,368 ) (4,392 ) (5,376 ) Interest expense, net (274 ) (65 ) (517 ) (95 ) Other income, net 4 1 441 6 Loss from continuing operations (2,475 ) (2,432 ) (4,468 ) (5,465 ) Loss from discontinued operations - (299 ) (103 ) (488 ) NET LOSS (2,475 ) (2,731 ) (4,571 ) (5,953 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations 1 1 2 1 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest from discontinued operations - 41 7 76 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO AGEX $ (2,474 ) $ (2,689 ) $ (4,562 ) $ (5,876 ) NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC AND DILUTED Continuing operations $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) (0.12 ) (0.15 ) Discontinued operations - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.16 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: BASIC AND DILUTED 37,936 37,657 37,833 37,654 AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO AGEX: Loss from continuing operations $ (2,474 ) $ (2,431 ) $ (4,466 ) $ (5,464 ) Loss from discontinued operations - (258 ) (96 ) (412 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO AGEX $ (2,474 ) $ (2,689 ) $ (4,562 ) $ (5,876 )

AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss attributable to AgeX $ (4,466 ) $ (5,464 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (2 ) (1 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss attributable to AgeX to net cash used in operating activities: Gain on deconsolidation of LifeMap Sciences (106 ) - Gain on extinguishment of debt (Paycheck Protection Program Loan) (437 ) - Depreciation expense - 247 Amortization of intangible assets 66 65 Amortization of right-of-use asset - 209 Amortization of debt issuance cost 537 130 Stock-based compensation 464 505 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and grants receivable, net 142 82 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 472 414 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (242 ) 101 Related party payables 25 78 Insurance premium liability (611 ) (473 ) Other current liabilities (76 ) (285 ) Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (4,234 ) (4,392 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations (90 ) 84 Net cash used in operating activities (4,324 ) (4,308 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the sale of LifeMap Sciences 466 - Purchase of equipment and other - (8 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations 466 (8 ) Deconsolidation of cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations (50 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 416 (8 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Draw down on loan facility from Juvenescence 3,500 2,700 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 496 - Partial collection on loan due from LifeMap Sciences 250 - Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan - 433 Payment of debt related costs - (126 ) Repayment of financing lease liability - (15 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations 4,246 2,992 Partial payment on loan due to AgeX from discontinued operations (250 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 3,996 2,992 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - 5 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 88 (1,319 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: At beginning of the period 577 2,452 At end of the period $ 665 $ 1,133

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005385/en/