Rani Therapeutics Announces Closing of its Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:RANI) (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics today announced the final closing of its initial public offering of 7,666,667 shares of its Class A common stock, which includes 1,000,000 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, at a public offering price of $11.00 per share. The offering of 6,666,667 shares closed on August 3, 2021. The closing of the underwriters’ partial exercise of 500,000 shares occurred on August 11, 2021, and the closing of the underwriters’ exercise of their remaining option of 500,000 shares occurred on August 13, 2021. The gross proceeds to Rani from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $84.3 million. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Rani.

BofA Securities, Stifel, Cantor and Canaccord Genuity acted as book-running managers and BTIG acted as lead manager for the offering.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani has developed the RaniPill capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection of biologics with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using the RaniPill capsule.

