Voya Financial to present at the 2021 KBW Insurance Conference

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), today announced that Michael Smith, vice chairman and chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in the 2021 KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, Sep. 9, 2021 at approximately 3:40 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw81/voya/1695123. Those interested in listening to the presentation should log on to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to download and install any necessary software.