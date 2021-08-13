Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Announces Updates to September Classic Events Schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (the "Foundation") today announced scheduling updates for its upcoming signature fundraiser, the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic (the “Classic), planned for September 17 – September 20, 2021 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.



The following modifications to the event schedule have been made to ensure the health and safety of all participants, sponsors, volunteers and other attendees in light of the recent rise of COVID-19 cases throughout the United States and in the Fort Wayne community: