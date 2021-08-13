checkAd

Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Announces Updates to September Classic Events Schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (the "Foundation") today announced scheduling updates for its upcoming signature fundraiser, the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic (the “Classic), planned for September 17 – September 20, 2021 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The following modifications to the event schedule have been made to ensure the health and safety of all participants, sponsors, volunteers and other attendees in light of the recent rise of COVID-19 cases throughout the United States and in the Fort Wayne community:

  • The Classic’s Mixed Doubles and Women’s Doubles Pink Pickleball Tournament on September 17 and September 18, as well as the 9-Hole and 18-Hole Women’s Golf Tournaments on September 20, will proceed as planned. However, enhanced safety measures, including a masking and social distancing policy, will be in place to minimize risk of exposure for everyone involved.
  • Unfortunately, the Classic’s Celebration Dinner, scheduled for Monday, September 20, has been canceled due to gathering size limitations and the inability to practice proper social distancing in the event venue.
  • The Classic’s Silent Auction, which was planned to take place in person during the Classic Celebration Dinner, will now be hosted online and will be available to all sponsors, volunteers and all event participants. Auction details will be shared via email in mid-September.

“The health and safety of our Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic participants, sponsors, volunteers and our community remain our top priority. Given the current COVID-19 situation in our area, we feel it is prudent to act with caution and proactively modify our Classic schedule of events to minimize risk and protect our stakeholders,” said Lynda Houk, Executive Director for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. “Even during these uncertain times, the commitment to our organization and to raising funds for breast cancer research has been inspiring and incredibly gratifying. While our Classic events will not proceed as we had originally planned, we have some surprises up our sleeve to ensure everyone involved enjoys a fun, memorable and safe experience!”

