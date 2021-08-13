Unified Global Introduces Executive & Advisory Team

100+ Years of Cannabis ExperienceDENVER, CO and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Unified Global Corp of Denver, Colorado and Calgary, Alberta ("Unified') having closed on the acquisition of the controlling interest of its public traded …

DENVER, CO and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Unified Global Corp of Denver, Colorado and Calgary, Alberta ("Unified') having closed on the acquisition of the controlling interest of its public traded company (OTC PINK: CHYL) today announced its leadership team and growing Advisory Board.

Unified's extensive executive team has a successful track record with growing and operating profitable cannabis businesses in both the US and Canada, as well as experience with successfully operating public companies.

Meet the Team

JONATHAN DENIS, Q.C. - Advisory Board Chair - is a partner at Guardian Law LLP in Calgary, Alberta. Jonathan served as Alberta's 23rd Attorney General during his two terms as a Member of the Alberta Legislature (MLA). Jonathan is a director of the Canadian Cannabis Chamber and has numerous cannabis clients. His law practice is focused on ensuring a proper balance between the rights of legal cannabis businesses and public safety.

CHARLES HAWLEY - CEO - Charlie is a seasoned international chief executive with extensive experience in the public company sector. With his training originally in finance and graduate studies in Agricultural Economics, Charlie brings a unique skill set combining leadership in sales, operations, finance, and IT. He recently was COO of a cannabis grow technology that enabled low-cost production of quality top-shelf flower for less than 50 cents a gram.

EDWIN BARTLETT - CFO - Ed is an acquisition analyst and financial reporting specialist with extensive cannabis operating experience in Colorado. As a proven public company CFO, he has led several companies through startup fundraising to NASDAQ listings. He brought his financial analysis, budgeting expertise, accounting knowledge and financial reporting prowess to the cannabis industry having recently led a turnaround of a seven-dispensary and four-grow company from 5 yearly losses to a successful company with a 50% increase in sales.

DAVID EVELYN- Chief of Canadian Operations - David is an experienced retail management executive in the Canadian cannabis industry, effective in leading multi-functional teams to exceed expectations. As part of the startup team at High Tide Inc (HITI), he led aggressive timelines to open or acquire stores and then supported the operations as it grew to over 85 stores and becoming Canada's largest corporately owned cannabis retailer. David has responsibility for Unified's Canadian operations as it acquires retailers and vertically integrates with its Canadian cultivation facilities.