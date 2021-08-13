Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“AGH,” or the “Company”), announced the results of the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”), which was held today, August 13, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. PT, and at which time the seven proposals voted upon, as set forth in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement dated June 7, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”), were approved by the stockholders.
At the Meeting, the stockholders voted upon and approved the following proposals as described in the Proxy Statement:
- Election of the eight (8) director nominees named in the Proxy Statement to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders;
- Ratification of the appointment of Marcum LLP, as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021;
- Approval of, pursuant to Rule 713 of the NYSE American, the exercise of warrants issued to Esousa Holdings, LLC and two individuals, to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,850,220 shares of the Company’s common stock, issued in connection with certain term promissory notes in an aggregate amount of up to $5,300,000, in order to comply with the listing rules of the NYSE American;
- Approval of the Ault Global Holdings, Inc. 2021 Stock Incentive Plan;
- Approval of the Ault Global Holdings, Inc. 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan;
- Approval of the 2020 equity issuances to directors and executive officers of the Company, in order to comply with the listing rules of the NYSE American; and
- Approval of the 2021 equity issuances to directors and executive officers of the Company, in order to comply with the listing rules of the NYSE American.
There were no other transactions of other business brought before the Meeting or any further adjournments or postponements thereof.
About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.
Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holdings’ headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com.
