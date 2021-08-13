Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“AGH,” or the “Company”), announced the results of the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”), which was held today, August 13, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. PT, and at which time the seven proposals voted upon, as set forth in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement dated June 7, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”), were approved by the stockholders.

At the Meeting, the stockholders voted upon and approved the following proposals as described in the Proxy Statement: