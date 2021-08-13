checkAd

Casella Waste Systems Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 22:15  |   |   |   

RUTLAND, Vt., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (“Casella”) (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, announced that the Company’s Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Christopher B. Heald plans to retire on March 31, 2022 after a 20-year career with the company.

“I would like to sincerely thank Chris for his exemplary service to the company and his strong contributions to our success throughout his tenure with the company,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. “Chris has demonstrated the utmost integrity, a strong work ethic, and a high level of service to our team throughout his exemplary career at the company. Through his steady leadership, he has helped to build the accounting and shared services teams and functions. While Chris will be greatly missed by the team, we wish him the best in his retirement, and we have great confidence in our accounting team to continue his legacy of excellence.”

Chris plans to stay on in an advisory capacity during a transition period.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors should contact Ned Coletta, chief financial officer at (802) 772-2239, and media should contact Joseph Fusco, vice president at (802) 772-2247, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.

Investors:
Ned Coletta
Chief Financial Officer
(802) 772-2239

Media:
Joseph Fusco
Vice President
(802) 772-2247

http://www.casella.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Casella Waste Systems Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement RUTLAND, Vt., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (“Casella”) (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, announced that the Company’s Vice President and Chief Accounting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings
Intrado Acquires Hubb, Transforming the Future of Global Events
AXT, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Morris Young as Chairman of its Board of Directors
Eldorado Gold Announces Pricing of US$500 Million Senior Notes Offering
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Interim Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Halbjahresergebnis 2021: Schweiter mit deutlicher Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung
Parkit Announces Acquisition of Neighbouring Industrial Property in Toronto, Ontario for $3.6 ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FuelCell Energy Closes Tax Equity Financing with East West Bank for the 7.4 MW U.S. Navy Submarine ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board