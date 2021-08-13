checkAd

New Verisk and Matterport Integration Accelerates Sketching Process for Insurance Claims

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 22:15  |   |   |   

Matterport TruePlan for Xactimate accelerates insurance claims by generating 3-D sketches in one click and streamlining a formerly manual process

LEHI, Utah and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property professionals can now rapidly generate digital 3D diagrams of loss sites directly in Verisk’s Xactimate solution with Matterport TruePlan for Xactimate, a new integration with Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Xactimate is a powerful claims-estimating solution developed by Verisk’s Xactware business. Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading global provider of predictive analytics and decision-support solutions.

Matterport TruePlan for Xactimate converts 3D models into editable digital diagrams, eliminating the need for property professionals to manually sketch loss sites. In June, TruePlan won the 2021 Contractor’s Choice Award for Product of the Year from the Restoration Industry Association.

With this new integration between the Matterport platform and Xactimate, insurance, adjuster and restoration organizations can order a TruePlan of a Matterport 3D model with a single click in Xactimate. Within 48 hours, a complete as-built sketch of the structure is ready to be downloaded into Xactimate.

“We’re continuously looking for ways to make it easier for our customers, whether insurers or contractors, to increase their productivity and deliver superior experiences to their customers. Flexible integrations like our work with Matterport is just one way we bring that commitment to life,” Xactware President Mike Fulton said. “Scoping a claim quickly and precisely is crucial to succeeding in the ever-evolving insurance landscape, and this integration will help property professionals work faster and more effectively.”

In addition to eliminating that time-consuming step, the integration enables professionals to:

  • Expedite estimation workflows
  • Shorten cycle times
  • Reduce operating costs
  • Improve customer satisfaction ratings

“We’ve been collaborating with Verisk for a long time to bring this integration to the restoration and insurance industries, and are excited to offer it to our customers,” said Conway Chen, Matterport’s vice president of business development and alliances. “Matterport TruePlan for Xactimate empowers contractors and adjustors working for insurance carriers to automate the sketching process. By eliminating this time-consuming and manual process, they can drastically reduce cycle times and friction within the claims settlement process. Our Xactimate-compatible sketch files are consistently accurate, allowing property insurance professionals to focus on what’s most important: taking care of policyholders when they are affected by the loss of their home or business.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Verisk and Matterport Integration Accelerates Sketching Process for Insurance Claims Matterport TruePlan for Xactimate accelerates insurance claims by generating 3-D sketches in one click and streamlining a formerly manual processLEHI, Utah and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Property professionals can now …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings
Intrado Acquires Hubb, Transforming the Future of Global Events
AXT, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Morris Young as Chairman of its Board of Directors
Eldorado Gold Announces Pricing of US$500 Million Senior Notes Offering
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Interim Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Halbjahresergebnis 2021: Schweiter mit deutlicher Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung
Parkit Announces Acquisition of Neighbouring Industrial Property in Toronto, Ontario for $3.6 ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FuelCell Energy Closes Tax Equity Financing with East West Bank for the 7.4 MW U.S. Navy Submarine ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board