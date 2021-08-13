Rockley Photonics Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release

Rockley Photonics, Ltd. (NYSE: RKLY) (“the Company” or “Rockley”), a leading global silicon photonics technology company, today announced that it plans to report its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021. The company also plans to host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-200-6205 from the United States or +44 208-0682-558 internationally, referencing access code 821259. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page on Rockley’s website at investors.rockleyphotonics.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on August 30, 2021, a telephone replay will be available by dialing +1 929-458-6194 from the United States or +44 204-525-0658 internationally with recording access code 348691.