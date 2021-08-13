checkAd

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus and Date for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Relating to Proposed Business Combination with DeepGreen Metals Inc.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SOAC) (“SOAC”) today announced that it filed a definitive proxy statement/prospectus (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 13, 2021, relating to its previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with DeepGreen Metals Inc. (“DeepGreen”), a deep-sea minerals exploration company focused on the collection, processing and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor of the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean (the “CCZ”).

SOAC has commenced mailing of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, which contains a notice and voting instruction form or a proxy card relating to the extraordinary general meeting of SOAC’s shareholders (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") to SOAC shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date of June 21, 2021. SOAC will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Central Time to, among other things, allow its shareholders to vote to approve the proposed Business Combination with DeepGreen. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/soac/sm2021.

SOAC encourages shareholders to vote by submitting their proxies as soon as possible, and by no later than 11:59 PM Eastern Time on September 2nd, 2021, after carefully reading the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, to ensure that the shareholder's shares will be represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Proxies may be submitted by phone, Internet or mail. Additional instructions may be found in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and on the proxy card.

SOAC’s Board of Directors recommends that shareholders vote "FOR" the Business Combination with DeepGreen and all other proposals at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Shareholders should contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted. For assistance voting your shares, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC, SOAC’s proxy solicitor, at (800) 662-5200 (toll-free for stockholders) or (203) 658-9400 (for banks and brokers).

If the proposals at the Extraordinary General Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the Business Combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions. Upon closing, the parties anticipate that the newly combined company will operate as TMC The Metals Company and trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ) under the symbol “TMC.”

