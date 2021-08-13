FSI Announces Second Quarter, 2021 Financial Results

A Conference call is scheduled for Monday August, 16th, 11:00am Eastern time, 8:00am Pacific TimeSee dial in numbers belowVICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE Amex:FSI)(FRANKFURT: FXT), is the …

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE Amex:FSI)(FRANKFURT: FXT), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. Today the Company announces financial results for the second quarter (Q2) ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Daniel B. O'Brien, CEO, states, "We are happy with the second quarter and the first half of the year. Raw material and shipping costs may constrain our margins in the second half. Regardless, we are reasonably confident of maintaining our recent growth in the second half of 2021 and through 2022."

Sales in the second quarter (Q2) were $8,535,451, compared to sales of $7,709,607 in the corresponding period a year ago. The financials show a Q2, 2021 net profit of $1,176,761, or $0.10 per share, compared to a net profit of $1,132,867, or $0.09 per share, in Q2, 2020.

Basic weighted average shares used in computing earnings per share amounts were 12,304,163 and 12,240,545 for Q2, 2021 and Q2, 2020 respectively.

Non-GAAP operating cash flow: For the six months ending June 30, 2021, net income reflects $558,580 of non-cash charges (depreciation and stock option expenses), PPP loan forgiveness, as well as gain on investment, interest expense, interest income, and income tax. Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (minority interest) is removed from the cash flow calculation. These are items not related to operating or current operating activities. When these items are removed, the Company shows operating cash flow of $3,293,783, or $0.27 per share. This compares with operating cash flow of $3,044,425, or $0.25 per share, in the corresponding 6 months of 2020 (see the table that follows for details of these calculations).

The NanoChem division continues to be the dominant source of revenue and cash flow for the Company. New opportunities continue to unfold in detergent, water treatment, oil field extraction and agricultural use to further increase sales in this division.