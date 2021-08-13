RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Transferable Rights Offering

In this offering, the Fund will issue transferable subscription rights (“Rights”) to its stockholders of record as of September 7, 2021 (the “Record Date” and such stockholders “Record Date Stockholders”) allowing the holder to subscribe for new shares of common stock of the Fund (the “Primary Subscription”). Record Date Stockholders will receive one Right for each share of common stock held on the Record Date. For every three Rights held, a holder of Rights may buy one new share of common stock of the Fund. The Rights are expected to be listed and tradable on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker: OPP.RT.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: OPP) announces that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has authorized and set the terms of an offering to the Fund’s stockholders of rights to purchase additional shares of common stock of the Fund.

Record Date Stockholders who fully exercise all Rights initially issued to them in the Primary Subscription will be entitled to buy those shares of common stock that are not purchased by other Record Date Stockholders. The shares of common stock issued as a result of the rights offering will not be record date shares for the Fund’s monthly distributions to be paid in August or September 2021 and therefore will not be entitled to those distributions.

The subscription price per share of common stock will be determined based upon a formula that will be no less than equal to 95% of the market price per share of common stock or 97.5% of the reported net asset value, whichever is higher on the Expiration Date (as defined below). Market price per share of common stock will be determined based on the average of the last reported sales price of a share of common stock on the NYSE for the five trading days preceding (and not including) the Expiration Date. The subscription period will expire on October 1, 2021, unless extended by the Board (the “Expiration Date”).

The rights offering will be made pursuant to the Fund’s currently effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC but has not been filed as of the date of this release. The Company expects to mail subscription certificates evidencing the subscription rights and a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for the rights offering shortly following the Record Date. These securities described in this release may not be sold nor may offers to purchase be accepted prior to the time the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are filed with the SEC.