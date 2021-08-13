checkAd

D-BOX Announces Management Cease Trade Order Per National Policy 12-203

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO) announces that further to its news release dated July 28, 2021 (the “Default Announcement”) relating to the gradual resumption of its activities following a ransomware cyberattack and an anticipated delay in the filing of its unaudited and condensed interim consolidated financial statements, its management’s discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and related Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) certifications which were due on August 14, 2021 (collectively the “Required Documents”), the Corporation’s principal regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”) granted a management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) on August 12, 2021, under National Policy 12-203 Respecting Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). Pursuant to the MCTO, the CEO, the CFO and all the directors of the Corporation may not trade in securities of the Corporation until such time as the Corporation files the Required Documents and the AMF revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders to trade their securities. The Corporation expects to file the Required Documents as soon as they are available, but in any event no later than September 16, 2021.

The Corporation’s Board of Directors and management confirm that they are working expeditiously to file the Required Documents and confirm that since the Corporation’s press releases dated July 14, 2021 and July 28, 2021:

  • There have been no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor;
  • There have been no failures by the Corporation to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information reporting guidelines under NP 12-203;
  • There has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and
  • There has been no material information concerning the Corporation’s affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

Until the Required Documents have been filed and the MCTO has been revoked, the Corporation intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203 by issuing default status reports in the form of further press releases every two weeks.

