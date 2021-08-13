The National Security Group, Inc. Releases Financial Results

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020

Gross premiums written $ 20,394,000 $ 19,057,000 $ 39,228,000 $ 36,188,000

Net premiums written $ 17,856,000 $ 17,252,000 $ 34,242,000 $ 32,583,000

Net premiums earned $ 14,814,000 $ 15,172,000 $ 29,876,000 $ 30,127,000

Net investment income 867,000 961,000 1,671,000 1,925,000

Net investment gains (losses) 431,000 548,000 741,000 (442,000 )

Other income 131,000 143,000 267,000 288,000

Total Revenues 16,243,000 16,824,000 32,555,000 31,898,000

Policyholder benefits and settlement expenses 11,709,000 16,736,000 21,012,000 27,319,000

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 830,000 848,000 1,801,000 1,913,000

Commissions 1,699,000 2,047,000 3,835,000 4,122,000

General and administrative expenses 2,566,000 2,493,000 4,870,000 3,887,000

Taxes, licenses and fees 628,000 594,000 1,164,000 1,315,000

Interest expense 153,000 199,000 291,000 460,000

Total Benefits, Losses and Expenses 17,585,000 22,917,000 32,973,000 39,016,000

Loss Before Income Taxes (1,342,000 ) (6,093,000 ) (418,000 ) (7,118,000 )

Income tax benefit (303,000 ) (1,367,000 ) (101,000 ) (1,532,000 )

Net Loss $ (1,039,000 ) $ (4,726,000 ) $ (317,000 ) $ (5,586,000 )

Loss Per Common Share $ (0.42 ) $ (1.87 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (2.21 )

Reconciliation of Net Loss to non-GAAP Measurement

Net loss $ (1,039,000 ) $ (4,726,000 ) $ (317,000 ) $ (5,586,000 )

Income tax benefit (303,000 ) (1,367,000 ) (101,000 ) (1,532,000 )

Investment (gains) losses, net (431,000 ) (548,000 ) (741,000 ) 442,000

Pretax Loss From Operations $ (1,773,000 ) $ (6,641,000 ) $ (1,159,000 ) $ (6,676,000 )

Management Commentary on Results of Operations

Summary:

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had a net loss of $1,039,000, $0.42 loss per share, compared to a net loss of $4,726,000, $1.87 loss per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020; a quarter over quarter improvement of $3,687,000. Pretax loss from operations for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $1,773,000 compared to a pretax loss from operations of $6,641,000 in the second quarter of 2020. Results for the second quarter of 2021 were positively impacted by a $5,027,000 decrease in claims and was the primary reason for the $4,868,000 improvement in pretax loss from operations in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. The second quarter of each year is typically the peak of the spring tornado and severe thunderstorm season and the second quarter of both 2021 and 2020 experienced elevated levels of storm activity.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had investment gains of $431,000 compared to investment gains of $548,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. A primary reason for the decrease in second quarter 2021 investment gains, compared to second quarter 2020 investment gains, was a $173,000 decline in the change in value of the surrender value of company owned life insurance.

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company incurred claims totaling $11,709,000 compared to $16,736,000 for the same period last year. The P&C segment was the primary source of the decrease with overall claims down $5,114,000 in second quarter 2021 compared to second quarter of 2020. The primary component of the decline was claims associated with weather related events which declined $5,768,000, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had a net loss of $317,000, $0.13 loss per share, compared to a net loss of $5,586,000, $2.21 loss per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020; a year to date improvement of $5,269,000 compared to last year. Pretax loss from operations for 2021 totaled $1,159,000 compared to a pretax loss from operations of $6,676,000 in 2020. Results for the second quarter of 2021 were positively impacted by a $6,307,000 decrease in claims and was the primary reason for the $5,517,000 improvement in pretax loss from operations in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. While spring storm activity in 2021 was somewhat elevated, there were fewer significant tornado events compared to 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had investment gains of $741,000 compared to investment losses of $442,000 for the same period in 2020; an improvement of $1,183,000. The primary reason for the investment gains in 2021, was a gain due to change in fair value of equity securities totaling $198,000, compared to a loss due to change in value of equity securities of $495,000 in 2020. In addition, we had a $357,000 increase in realized gains from the sale of equity securities in 2021 compared to 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company incurred claims totaling $21,012,000 compared to $27,319,000 for the same period last year. The P&C segment was the primary source of this decrease with claims down $6,749,000 in 2021, compared to 2020. The primary component of this decrease was claims reported from catastrophe events which declined $6,302,000 for the six months ended June 30 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Partially offsetting the decrease in claims was an increase in general and administrative expenses. The Company ended the first six months of 2021 with an increase in general and administrative expenses of $983,000 compared to the same period last year. The primary reasons for this increase were cost associated with the acceleration of multiple rate filings completed and submitted during the first half of 2021, additional cost associated with re-underwriting our P&C business with a primary focus on property valuations, and an increase in litigation reserves. Rate filings resulted in an overall 10.5% increase in rates across all P&C programs. Rate increases will be implemented as policies renew over the next twelve months and will improve margins which have been adversely impacted by the increased frequency of weather related losses and increased reinsurance cost. At mid-year, our re-underwriting project was approximately 70% complete and the additional cost from this project will decline in the second half of 2021 and should contribute to improvement in our attritional loss ratio.

Three-month period ended June 30, 2021 compared to three-month period ended June 30, 2020

Premium Revenue:

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net premiums earned were down $358,000 at $14,814,000 compared to $15,172,000 during the same period last year. The decrease in net premium earned was due to a 2.7% decrease in net premium earned in the P&C segment. The decrease in P&C segment net earned premium was primarily attributable to a 41.4% increase in reinsurance premium ceded due to an increase in reinsurance costs related to our 2021 catastrophe reinsurance contract renewal. It should be noted that reinsurance cost is partially driven by total insured value which has a seasonal peak at mid-year. Our full year reinsurance cost is expected to be up approximately 30%.

We have implemented multiple rate increases to help offset the 29.4% reinsurance rate increase incurred with the 2021 renewal of our catastrophe reinsurance placement. We have focused on implementing rate increases in the states and programs most impacted by the increase in catastrophe reinsurance cost, primarily states with costal/hurricane exposure. With the rising costs of reinsurance taking effect on January 1, 2021, we have worked diligently to incorporate these increases into our rate filings as quickly as possible in 2021. We have completed and implemented the majority of the current year rate filings for most of our states and programs as of June 30, 2021 with increases taking effect at each annual policy renewal over the subsequent twelve months of renewals in each program. The average increase across all P&C states and programs is approximately 10.5%.

In addition to the rate increases, a re-underwriting project in our P&C subsidiary began during the fourth quarter of 2020 for policy renewals beginning in January 2021. In order to mitigate the impact of an increase in average claim cost due to inflation associated with increasing cost of home repairs and construction materials, we are currently re-underwriting our book of P&C business. We are placing particular focus on adequacy of property valuations to better reflect an increase in our average claim cost due to increases in repair cost. Through this process of re-underwriting, we will work through substantially all of our annual policy renewals by December 31, 2021. The renewal rate on policies renewing in the first half of 2021 was 92.5%, which is in line with our five year average renewal rate. While our policy risk count as of June 30, 2021 is down approximately 3.7% compared to June 31, 2020, P&C segment gross written premium is up 9.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period last year reflecting a higher average premium per policy. With the current expanded re-underwriting process just taking effect at 2021 policy renewal dates, this increase in written premium is expected to lead to increasing quarter over quarter earned premium in subsequent quarters of 2021 as the project nears completion.

Investment Gains:

Investment gains, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, were $431,000 compared to investment gains of $548,000 for the same period last year. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, gains related to the change in the value of COLI investments decreased $173,000 and was the primary reason for the $117,000 decrease in second quarter 2021 investment gains compared to second quarter 2020 investment gains. Partially offsetting this decrease was an increase in market value of our equity investments totaling $195,000 compared to an increase in market value of equity investments of $104,000 for the same period last year.

Net Loss:

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had a net loss of $1,039,000, $0.42 loss per share, compared to a net loss of $4,726,000, $1.87 loss per share, for the same period last year. The primary reason for the $3,687,000 improvement in second quarter 2021 net loss, compared to the second quarter 2020 net loss, was a decrease in property and casualty insured losses. The $5,768,000 reduction in weather related claims in the P&C segment through June 30, 2021, compared to June 30, 2020, was the primary reason for the decline in claims.

Pretax Loss from Operations:

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, our pretax loss from operations was $1,773,000 compared to a pretax loss from operations of $6,641,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020; an improvement of $4,868,000. As discussed above, a decrease in weather related claim activity in our P&C segment was the primary reason for the improvement in the loss from operations in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year. However, 2021 weather related losses were still elevated compared to historical averages, contributing to our year to date net loss.

P&C Segment Combined Ratio:

The P&C segment ended the second quarter of 2021 with a GAAP basis combined ratio of 117.6%. Reported catastrophe losses totaled $3,953,000 and added 29.4 percentage points to the combined ratio. In comparison, the P&C segment ended the second quarter of 2020 with a GAAP basis combined ratio of 152.7% with $9,739,000 in reported catastrophe losses increasing the combined ratio by 70.4 percentage points. Non-catastrophe wind and hail losses were up $18,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Reported non-catastrophe wind and hail losses, in the second quarter of 2021, totaled $1,996,000 and added 14.8 percentage points to the second quarter 2021 combined ratio. In comparison, non-catastrophe wind and hail losses reported in the second quarter of 2020 totaled $1,978,000 and added 14.3 percentage points to the second quarter 2020 combined ratio. In addition, reported fire losses were up $705,000 during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Reported fire losses totaled $3,724,000, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and added 27.7 percentage points to the 2021 combined ratio. In comparison, in the second quarter of 2020, reported fire losses totaled $3,019,000 and added 21.8 percentage points to the 2020 combined ratio.

Six-month period ended June 30, 2021 compared to six-month period ended June 30, 2020

Premium Revenue:

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, net premiums earned were down $251,000 at $29,876,000 compared to $30,127,000 during the same period last year. The decrease in P&C segment net earned premium was primarily attributable to a 38.9% increase in reinsurance premium ceded due to an increase in reinsurance costs related to our 2021 catastrophe reinsurance contract renewal. As mentioned previously, the increased frequency of weather related losses over the past five years has driven the need to increase rates in states and programs that have been most impacted by this persistent pattern of severe weather.

Investment Gains (Losses):

Investment gains for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 were $741,000 compared to investment losses of $442,000 for the same period last year. The primary reason for the investment gains, in 2021, was an increase in value of our equity investments totaling $198,000 compared to a decrease in value of equity investments of $495,000, in 2020. In the first six months of 2021, we had realized gains from the sale of equity investments totaling $357,000. We did not have any gains from equity investment sales during the first half of 2020.

Net Loss:

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had a net loss of $317,000, $0.13 loss per share, compared to net loss of $5,586,000, $2.21 loss per share, for the same period last year. As mentioned previously, while we ended the first half of 2021 with a net loss, the primary reason for the improved results compared to the 2020 net loss, was a significant decrease in property and casualty insured losses. The decrease in P&C subsidiary losses was primarily driven by an decline in catastrophe losses from severe weather events.

Pretax Loss from Operations:

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, our pretax loss from operations was $1,159,000 compared to a pretax loss from operations of $6,676,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020; a decrease in pretax loss of $5,517,000. As discussed above, a decrease in claim activity in our P&C segment was the primary reason for the improvement in our loss from operations, in the first six months of 2021, compared to the same period last year. However, weather related claims remained elevated, particularly in the second quarter of 2021.

P&C Segment Combined Ratio:

The P&C segment ended the first six months of 2021 with a GAAP basis combined ratio of 106.5%. Reported catastrophe losses totaled $5,689,000 and added 20.9 percentage points to the combined ratio. In comparison, the P&C segment ended the first six months of 2020 with a GAAP basis combined ratio of 130.3% with $11,991,000 in reported catastrophe losses increasing the combined ratio by 43.6 percentage points. In addition, reported non-catastrophe wind and hail losses were down $299,000 in the first half of 2021. Reported non-catastrophe wind and hail losses for the first six months of 2021 totaled $3,289,000 and added 12.1 percentage points to the 2021 combined ratio. In comparison, non-catastrophe wind and hail losses reported during the first six months of 2020 totaled $3,588,000 and added 13.0 percentage points to the 2020 combined ratio. Partially offsetting the decline in reported weather related claims was an increase in reported fire losses totaling $435,000. Reported fire losses for the first six months of 2021 totaled $6,994,000 and added 25.7 percentage points to the 2021 combined ratio. In comparison, fire losses reported during the first six months of 2020 totaled $6,559,000 and added 23.9 percentage points to the 2020 combined ratio.

Management Commentary on Financial Position

Selected Balance Sheet Highlights June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Unaudited Invested Assets $ 111,548,000 $ 99,150,000 Cash $ 11,122,000 $ 19,887,000 Total Assets $ 153,548,000 $ 150,540,000 Policy Liabilities $ 86,226,000 $ 82,869,000 Total Debt $ 13,683,000 $ 13,677,000 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income $ 3,043,000 $ 3,585,000 Shareholders' Equity $ 44,229,000 $ 45,366,000 Book Value Per Share $ 17.47 $ 17.93

Invested Assets:

Invested assets at June 30, 2021 were $111,548,000 compared to $99,150,000 at December 31, 2020; an increase of 12.5%. The increase in invested assets was primarily due to an increase in new investments of positive cash flow from operations and partial re-investment of December 31, 2020 available cash. This was offset by a decline, primarily in market value of available-for-sale fixed maturity investments, of $1,305,000. This decline in market value of fixed maturity investments was primarily driven by an increase in intermediate and long-term market interest rates in early 2021.

Cash:

The Company, primarily through its insurance subsidiaries, had $11,122,000 in cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021, compared to $19,887,000 at December 31, 2020. Cash decreased $8,765,000 in the first half of 2021 primarily due to the purchase of fixed maturity securities in our P&C subsidiary investment portfolio.

Total Assets:

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $153,548,000 compared to $150,540,000 at December 31, 2020. Positive cash flow from insurance operations contributed to an increase in purchases of fixed maturity securities. Due to an increase in market interest rates, fixed maturity investments classified as available-for-sale decreased in market value, partially offsetting the increase in new investments in the first quarter of 2021.

Policy Liabilities:

Policy related liabilities were $86,226,000 at June 30, 2021, compared to $82,869,000 at December 31, 2020; an increase of $3,357,000 or 4.1%. The primary reason for the increase in policy liabilities was a $2,488,000 increase in P&C segment unearned premium, in the first half of 2021, compared to 2020. The increase in unearned premium was primarily driven by a 9.3% increase in P&C segment gross written premium in the first half of 2021. This increase in gross written premium was primarily due to the impact of increased average policy premium as we began re-underwriting our P&C in-force policies starting with January 1, 2021 renewals.

Debt Outstanding:

Total debt was virtually unchanged at June 30, 2021 at $13,683,000 compared to $13,677,000 at December 31, 2020. Our debt is held at the holding company level.

Shareholders' Equity:

Shareholders' equity as of June 30, 2021 was $44,229,000, down $1,137,000, compared to December 31, 2020 Shareholders' equity of $45,366,000. Book value per share was $17.47 at June 30, 2021, compared to $17.93 per share at December 31, 2020; a decline of 2.6% or $0.46 per share. The primary factors contributing to the decrease in both book value per share and Shareholders' equity were a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $542,000 and shareholder dividends paid of $304,000 as well as the net loss of $317,000.

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC), through its property & casualty and life insurance subsidiaries, offers property, casualty, life, accident and health insurance in ten states. The Company writes primarily personal lines property coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile homeowners lines of insurance. The Company also offers life, accident and health, supplemental hospital and cancer insurance products. The Company was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama. Additional information about the Company, including additional details of recent financial results, can be found on our website: www.nationalsecuritygroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005406/en/