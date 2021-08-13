checkAd

Vacasa Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with TPG Pace Solutions Corp.

Vacasa, the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, today announced that Vacasa, Inc. has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4, which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination with TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE: TPGS) (“TPG Pace Solutions”). The registration statement provides important information about TPG Pace Solutions, Vacasa and the proposed business combination, but has not yet been declared effective by the SEC and is subject to change.

The Class A ordinary shares of TPG Pace Solutions are currently traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TPGS.” Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company is expected to be publicly traded under the ticker symbol “VCSA.” The transaction, which has been approved by the board of directors of TPG Pace Solutions, is expected to be completed as soon as practicable, subject to approval by the shareholders of TPG Pace Solutions, the effectiveness of the registration statement, and other customary closing conditions.

About Vacasa

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by Vacasa’s unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 30,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

For more information, visit https://www.vacasa.com/press.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release is being made in connection with a proposed business combination involving Vacasa and TPG Pace Solutions. In connection with the proposed transaction, Vacasa, Inc. (“NewCo”) has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes a preliminary proxy statement for the shareholders of TPG Pace Solutions, which also constitutes a preliminary prospectus of NewCo. TPG Pace Solutions urges investors, shareholders and other interested persons to read the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus as well as other documents filed with the SEC (including, when available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus) because these documents will contain important information about TPG Pace Solutions, Vacasa, NewCo and the business combination. After the registration statement is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to be included in the registration statement will be mailed to shareholders of TPG Pace Solutions as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Shareholders will also be able to obtain a copy of the proxy statement/prospectus, without charge, by directing a request to: TPG Pace Solutions, 301 Commerce St., Suite 3300, Fort Worth, TX 76102. The preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and, once available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

