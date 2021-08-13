checkAd

Apollo Healthcare Corp. Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 22:50  |  15   |   |   

Apollo Healthcare Corp. (TSX: AHC, OTC QX: AHCCF) (“Apollo” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The Company’s unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as well as its accompanying management discussion and analysis (MD&A) have been filed on SEDAR. Copies of the filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com. All values in this news release and the Company’s financial disclosures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Highlights

  • Revenues were $33.9 million and $97.8 million and EBITDA was $10 million and $26.8 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Demand for product is normalizing to historically elevated levels and is expected to accelerate into fiscal 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $10.4 million and $27.8 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA removes the effects of foreign exchange and changes in fair value of financial instruments.
  • The Company is focused on global expansion through its best in class operational efficiencies, its innovative product pipeline, and its reliable and sustainable supply chain leadership which are foundational to its client support and service excellence.
  • The Company is debt free, had cash of $39.5 million at June 30, 2021 quarter-end and has access to a $50 million revolver from its commercial bank which may be utilized for any corporate development or operational initiatives.
  • The Company is actively pursuing strategic acquisitions that are accretive to shareholder value and that are complementary to its organic growth strategies. Apollo has retained a global leading advisory firm to progress this objective.
  • The Board has approved the Company applying to the TSX to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase and cancel up to 3.6 million shares which represents 5% of the current issued and outstanding shares. The Company has already acquired 326,212 shares at an average price of $3.49 under its previous normal course issuer bid which expired in July 2021.

Please refer to Apollo’s MD&A for additional detail and discussion on the Company’s results from operations.

Seite 1 von 3
Apollo Healthcare Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apollo Healthcare Corp. Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Results Apollo Healthcare Corp. (TSX: AHC, OTC QX: AHCCF) (“Apollo” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company’s unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Box, Inc. Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Strategy to Drive Value for All Stockholders
Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Moderna Announces New Study Showing Its COVID-19 Vaccine Maintains Antibodies Against Variants of ...
ARDX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Ardelyx Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Cresco Labs Closes New Senior Secured Credit Facility with Existing Lenders
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Höegh ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) on Behalf ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste