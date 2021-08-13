Apollo Healthcare Corp. Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Results

Apollo Healthcare Corp. (TSX: AHC, OTC QX: AHCCF) (“Apollo” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The Company’s unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as well as its accompanying management discussion and analysis (MD&A) have been filed on SEDAR. Copies of the filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com. All values in this news release and the Company’s financial disclosures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.