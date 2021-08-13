checkAd

Nasdaq’s First Micro-Mobility Company Helbiz Debuts on the Public Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 22:49  |  41   |   |   

Turning to the next chapter, Helbiz’s completed business combination makes it the first micro-mobility company publicly listed in the US

  • The company’s decision to go public will not only increase a financial push but also further enable acquisitions of mobiles and technologies that will continue the growth of the company. 
  • Helbiz is NASDAQ’s first micro-mobility company 
  • A nod to a sustainable future: Helbiz’s growth track with the growing trend of e-mobility and sustainable transportation 

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helbiz, a leader in micro-mobility, today announced that it will be listed publicly in the U.S. market. The company will begin trading on Aug. 13, under the new ticker symbol “NASDAQ: HLBZ” for Helbiz common stock and “NASDAQ: HLBZW” for Helbiz warrants. As one of the leading electric micro-mobility international companies, Helbiz expects that the milestone will increase its already 2.5M users in their network.

“Today’s timing is important because I think companies should grow within the market, and not arrive with (outlandish) evaluations,” says Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz, Salvatore Palella. “We decided to go public during this stage of our company because we want to grow with the market and together with our investors.”

The company anticipates the move will also increase funding that may accelerate the development of adjacent service categories, such as food delivery, integrated payment options, live streaming and more — all accessible on the Helbiz mobile app. 

Upon the announcement to go public, Helbiz received $24.5 million in gross cash proceeds (before investment banking fees and other transaction-related expenses) following the closing agreement with GreenVision Acquisition Corp. 

This funding will allow Helbiz to expand its service to more cities throughout the United States and Europe and include cities that are underserved by public transportation. 

Since its debut in 2015, Helbiz has distinguished itself as a leader in micro-mobility as the only company to offer e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds that are found on one user-friendly platform. In February 2021, the company became the first micro-mobility company to be listed on NASDAQ. 

In tandem with offering a quick and easy way to travel throughout busy cities, Helbiz puts sustainability and clean emission at the forefront, boasting vehicles powered in partnership with Enel Group, a company that provides energy through sustainable-orientated technologies. 

Their growth is a nod to the micro-mobility industry’s rapid acceleration, which is projected to grow by $300-$450 billion by 2030 according to McKinsey & Company’s “Micromobility’s 15,000-mile checkup” report. 

“It’s amazing to be a leader in this industry, but there’s a lot of responsibility that goes with it. Regulation around the world is constantly changing, but we are pushing to make sure we do our part in preserving our Earth’s future,” says Palella. “This company serves everyone who wants to move in a way that respects the environment. It’s a technology company that revolves around young people looking to lead the future.” 

MEDIA CONTACT
Davide D’Amico
+39 3357715011
davide.damico@helbiz.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nasdaq’s First Micro-Mobility Company Helbiz Debuts on the Public Market Turning to the next chapter, Helbiz’s completed business combination makes it the first micro-mobility company publicly listed in the USThe company’s decision to go public will not only increase a financial push but also further enable acquisitions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings
Intrado Acquires Hubb, Transforming the Future of Global Events
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Interim Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Halbjahresergebnis 2021: Schweiter mit deutlicher Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung
Parkit Announces Acquisition of Neighbouring Industrial Property in Toronto, Ontario for $3.6 ...
CN Reaffirms Commitment to Pro-Competitive Combination With KCS
MediciNova Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FuelCell Energy Closes Tax Equity Financing with East West Bank for the 7.4 MW U.S. Navy Submarine ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board