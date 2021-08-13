checkAd

Social Life Network (OTC WDLF) to Host August 19th 2021 Shareholder Update Podcast for the Q2 2021 10-Q

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Life Network, Inc. (OTC: WDLF) announces today that it will hold their shareholder update podcast on August 19th to include an update on their Q2 2021 10-Q filing. Additional items covered will include an update of the first half of 2021, and the Company’s business strategy for the remainder of 2021 leading into 2022.

Shareholders interested in watching the update live may do so by visiting https://www.SocialNetwork.ai/podcast beginning April 19th, 2021 at approximately 2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET.

A recording of the shareholder update will be available on https://www.socialnetwork.ai/ and posted in the company’s shareholder network @ https://www.WDLF.net

About Social Life Network, Inc.

Social Life Network is a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) that, through individual licensing agreements, provides tech start-ups with seed technology development, legal and executive leadership, making it easier for start-up founders to focus on raising capital, perfecting their business model, and growing their network user-ship. Our seed technology is an artificial intelligence (“AI”) powered social network and Ecommerce platform that uses blockchain technology to increase user activity, speed, security, and accuracy on the niche social networks that we license to the companies in our TBI. Since the launch of the company in January of 2013, the Company has launched niche industry social networks to service the millions of business professionals and consumers in the residential real estate industry, the legal global cannabis industry, sports verticals including racket sports, golf, cycling, soccer, space exploration, auto racing, travel, hunting, fishing, and camping. The Company operates in part, like a publicly traded tech incubator, and retains ownership in each licensee through stock and options ownership when they reach a contracted user ship growth, outlined in their licensing contracts. This allows the Company to minimize its expenses and exposure to failed start-ups licensees that use its platform.

For more information, visit our website @ www.SocialNetwork.ai

Watch our latest shareholder update podcasts @ www.SocialNetwork.ai/podcast

SAFE HARBOR & DISCLAIMER

This information does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities or assets of Social Life Network, Inc. All information presented herein with respect to the existing business and the historical operating results of Social Life Network (“the Company”) and estimates and projections as to future operations are based on materials prepared by the management of the Company and involve significant elements of subjective judgment and analysis which may or may not be correct. While the information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. In furnishing this information, the Company reserves the right to amend or replace some or all the information herein at any time and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Todd Markey
Investor Relations
Social Life Network, Inc.
ir@socialnetwork.ai
1-855-933-3277





