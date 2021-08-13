Gold Springs Resource Corp. files Q2 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company"), reports the release of its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company"), reports the release of its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the related management's discussion and analysis of financial position and results of operations ("MD&A"). In this press release, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Exploration spending during the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased to $1.17 million from $0.41 million incurred during the same period of last year. Principal activities conducted at the Gold Springs project during the six months ended June 30, 2021, included drilling, geological and environmental work as part of the 2021 drill program for advancement of the Gold Springs project.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, general and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based payments, decreased to $0.39 million compared with $0.41 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, general and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based payments, decreased to $0.17 million compared with $0.19 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $0.91 million ($0.00 loss per share) compared with a net loss of $0.59 million ($0.00 loss per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2020. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $0.45 million ($0.00 loss per share) compared with a net loss of $0.23 million ($0.00 loss per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2020. During the six and three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recognized a non-cash loss of $0.46 million and $0.22 million, respectively, compared with a non-cash loss of $0.20 million and $0.50 million, respectively, during the six and three months ended June 30, 2020, for its equity investment in World Copper Ltd. (WCU:TSXV). On August 10, 2021 the Company announced the unconditional sale for CAD$4,364,315 of all its 13,225,198 common shares of World Copper Ltd. held by its subsidiary Escalones Resource Corp. to Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML), with payment in full on or before October 22, 2021.