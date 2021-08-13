checkAd

Biophytis Announces the Issue of 4,950,000 New Shares in a Capital Increase Reserved for NEGMA and the Performance of the Judgments of March 16, 2021 and July 16, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 23:00  |  51   |   |   

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, announces today that it has performed the obligations imposed on it by (i) the judgment of the Commercial Court of Paris (Tribunal de commerce de Paris) of March 16, 2021 and (ii) the judgment of July 16, 2021 of the Enforcement Judge of the Judicial Court of Paris (Juge de l’exécution du Tribunal Judiciaire de Paris) (see press releases of March 19, 2021 and July 19, 2021, available on the Company's website) in the case opposing Biophytis to Negma Group Ltd ("Negma") in relation to the ORNANEBSA agreement entered into on August 21, 2019. As part of this performance, Biophytis issued 4,950,000 new shares to Negma, in connection with a capital increase reserved for Negma pursuant to the 13th delegation of the general meeting of May 10, 2021.

As a reminder, the judgment of the Paris Commercial Court ruled on March 16, 2021, with provisional enforcement, had ordered Biophytis to:

  • pay Negma a principal sum of 910,000.62 euros in contractual penalties;
  • deliver to Negma 7,000,000 shares, subject to a penalty of 50,000 euros per day of delay as from the 10th day after the notification of the judgment and for a period of 30 days;
  • pay Negma 100,000 euros under article 700 of the French Code of Civil Procedure as well as the expenses and legal costs.

Furthermore, pursuant to a judgment dated July 16, 2021, the judge of the Paris Court of Justice charged with overseeing the execution of judgments, ruling on Negma's claims for (i) the quantification of the penalty payment ordered by the judgment of March 16, 2021 and relating to the delivery by Biophytis of 7,000,000 shares, and (ii) the setting of a definitive penalty payment, partially granted Negma's requests and:

  • quantified at €1,500,000 the fine for non-performance imposed by the Judgment;
  • ordered Biophytis to pay this sum to Negma;
  • imposed a new provisional fine for non-performance of €50,000 per day of delay in complying with the Judgment’s order against Biophytis, as of the tenth day from service of this judgment, for a period of 30 days;
  • ordered Biophytis to pay Negma €8,000 pursuant to Article 700 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

Biophytis has fulfilled all of its obligations under the two abovementioned judgments.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biophytis Announces the Issue of 4,950,000 New Shares in a Capital Increase Reserved for NEGMA and the Performance of the Judgments of March 16, 2021 and July 16, 2021 PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings
Intrado Acquires Hubb, Transforming the Future of Global Events
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Interim Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Halbjahresergebnis 2021: Schweiter mit deutlicher Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung
Parkit Announces Acquisition of Neighbouring Industrial Property in Toronto, Ontario for $3.6 ...
CN Reaffirms Commitment to Pro-Competitive Combination With KCS
MediciNova Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FuelCell Energy Closes Tax Equity Financing with East West Bank for the 7.4 MW U.S. Navy Submarine ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board