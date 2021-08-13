checkAd

Paragon Technologies News Release

Autor: Accesswire
13.08.2021, 23:13  |  35   |   |   

EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT), a holding company, announced its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, on August 13, 2021.Paragon Technologies, Inc.'s Consolidated Statement …

EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT), a holding company, announced its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, on August 13, 2021.

Paragon Technologies, Inc.'s Consolidated Statement of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are summarized below. For further detail on our results, shareholders should carefully review our quarterly report, which can be found at www.pgntgroup.com.


 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  

 
  June 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
(In Thousands)
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net Sales
  $ 32,823     $ 18,252     $ 64,187     $ 47,846  

 
                               
Operating Income
    1,462       895       2,160       1,838  
Other income (expense)
                               
Interest Income
    -       3       6       7  
Interest expense
    (84 )     (131 )     (172 )     (388 )
Employee retention credit
    -       -       138       -  
Realized gain (loss) on investment,
                               
marketable securities
    51       41       (394 )     44  
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment,
                               
equity securities
    58       156       82       (66 )
Gain on sale of fixed assets
    1       -       1       -  
PPP loan forgiveness
    -       10       -       10  
Grant Income
    18       -       17       -  
Total Other Income (Expense)
    44       79       (322 )     (393 )

 
                               
Income before taxes and noncontrolling
    1,506       974       1,838       1,445  
interest
                               
Income tax expense
    610       358       865       530  
Net income before noncontrolling interest
    896       616       973       915  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling
                               
interest
    118       52       207       69  
Net income attributable to Paragon
 Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
  $ 778     $ 564     $ 766     $ 846  

Analysis of Results and General Business Commentary:

In 2018 newly issued accounting rules required that all companies record any unrealized losses or gains from equity investments in the income statement.

Paragon's investment gains or losses reflect realized gains or losses in the company's investment portfolio.

Paragon utilizes pre-tax operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, in its analysis of financial results. Paragon Technologies defines pre-tax operating earnings outside of the investment gains/losses of the Company.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) a pandemic. The impact of COVID-19 could negatively impact the Company's operations. The extent to which COVID-19 could impact the Company's results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including new information that may emerge concerning the severity of COVID-19 and actions taken to contain COVID-19 or its impact, among other factors.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities, including material handling, distribution, real estate and investments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, financial condition and performance and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others, those related to: general economic conditions, including those in the markets in which the Company operates; the Company's ability to expand its revenue streams; technological changes in the Company's industry; the continued acceptance of the Company's distribution channel by vendors and customers; decreased demand for the Company's products and services and the Company's ability to retain or replace its significant customers; factors affecting the capital markets and share prices generally; economic and political risks of selling products in foreign countries, including risks of non-compliance with U.S. and foreign laws and regulations; cybersecurity risks and risks of damage and interruptions of information technology systems; and the Company's ability to complete acquisitions, strategic investments, divestitures, mergers or other transactions on acceptable terms or at all. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can management assess the impact of all such factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

For further information, contact the company at info@pgntgroup.com.

SOURCE: Paragon Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659747/Paragon-Technologies-News-Release

Paragon Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paragon Technologies News Release EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT), a holding company, announced its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, on August 13, 2021.Paragon Technologies, Inc.'s Consolidated Statement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
META Announces Second Quarter and H1 2021 Results
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Better Plant Fights Climate Change with the Launch of EcoCart for Carbon Neutral Online Shopping
Management Update
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gold Resource Corporation Reports Spike in COVID-19 Cases at Don David Gold Mine, Reinstitutes ...
Victory Square Technologies to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August ...
Brains Bioceutical Corp Enters into Agreement with Two Undefeated Boxing Champions
Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Incentive Stock Warrants Granted
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21Paragon Technologies News Release
Accesswire | Analysen