Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced today the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for August 2021. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 23, 2021.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.