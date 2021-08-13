The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter Earnings

The Company’s total assets at June 30, 2021 were approximately $112.4 million as compared to $103.3 million at June 30, 2020. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $12.5 million, or 11.10% of assets and $12.3 million, or 12.00% of assets at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

GADSDEN, Ala., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, announced preliminary unaudited results (subject to audit adjustments following the fiscal year-end audit) of operations for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2021:

The unaudited financial information for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2021 has been prepared on the same basis as our audited financial information and includes, in the opinion of management, all adjustments necessary to present the data for such periods. The Company expects to release its final year end results and its related audited financial statements in October 2021, following completion of the year-end audit. Historical results are not necessarily indicative of future results. The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 11,417 $ 25,766 SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 44,608 25,874 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK (FHLB) STOCK 141 174 LOANS AND LEASES RECEIVABLE,

net of allowance for loan losses of $827 and $895, respectively 54,127 49,105 PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 727 736 ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 276 224 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,130 1,423 TOTAL ASSETS $ 112,426 $ 103,302 LIABILITIES



DEPOSITS $ 93,839 $ 88,766 FHLB ADVANCES AND OTHER BORROWED MONEY 430 0 OTHER LIABILITIES 5,702 2,188 TOTAL LIABILITIES 99,971 90,954 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share

500,000 shares authorized, shares issued

and outstanding—none 0 0 Common stock, par value $.01 per share,

3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued,

806,086 shares outstanding 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 13,922 13,907 Shares held in trust,

45,243 shares at cost (761 ) (754 ) Retained earnings 8,070 7,592 Treasury stock, at cost,

648,664 shares (8,825 ) (8,825 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) 34 414 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 12,455 12,348 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 112,426 $ 103,302





THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2021

(Unaudited) 2020 2021

(Unaudited) 2020 INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans $ 1,180 $ 1,029 $ 4,614 $ 4,716 Interest and dividends on securities 161 127 602 437 Other interest income 2 3 9 224 Total interest income 1,343 1,159 5,225 5,377 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 139 269 785 1,114 Interest on borrowings 0 0 0 4 Total interest expense 139 269 785 1,118 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 1,204 890 4,440 4,259 Provision for loan losses 0 0 41 44 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,204 890 4,399 4,215 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and other non-interest income 31 26 125 136 Gain / (loss) on sale of securities, net 0 90 0 91 Miscellaneous income 68 111 203 168 Total non-interest income 99 227 328 395 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 580 597 2,211 2,361 Equipment and Occupancy expenses 63 70 243 254 Professional Services Expense 107 133 403 455 Data Processing Expense 168 148 639 605 Other operating expense 158 116 585 506 Total non-interest expense 1,076 1,064 4,080 4,181 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 227 53 647 429 Provision for income taxes 56 13 169 115 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 171 $ 40 $ 478 $ 314 INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.05 $ 0.63 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.05 $ 0.63 $ 0.41 DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ --- $ --- $ --- $ --- AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 761,335 761,580 761,335 764,146 Diluted 761,335 761,580 761,335 764,945



