checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against LifeStance Health Group, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.08.2021, 00:30  |  36   |   |   

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (“LifeStance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFST). The investigation concerns whether LifeStance has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

LifeStance is one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents, and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. The Company has promoted itself as being dedicated to improving the lives of patients by reimagining mental health through a disruptive, tech-enabled in-person and virtual care delivery model built to expand access and affordability, improve outcomes, and lower overall health care costs. According to the Company, a key to this strategy is growth and productivity of its employed licensed medical clinicians.

On August 11, 2021, LifeStance reported that the Company’s Q2 2021 net loss more than doubled compared to the previous year’s quarter and estimated Q3 2021 revenues which lagged analysts’ consensus. During the earnings call that day, senior management in part blamed increased clinician turnover for the downward pressure on financial performance, disclosed they saw this trend midway through Q2 2021, and explained that new clinicians would be less productive for up to six months. On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $10.16 per share, or approximately 46.46%, from $21.87 per share to close at $11.71 per share on August 12, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired LifeStance securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

LifeStance Health Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (“LifeStance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFST). The investigation concerns whether LifeStance has violated the federal securities laws and/or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for Immunocompromised ...
ARDX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Ardelyx Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Cresco Labs Closes New Senior Secured Credit Facility with Existing Lenders
Romeo Power Signs Long-Term Supply Agreement With LG Energy Solution to Provide Lithium-Ion Battery ...
Innovusion Raises $66 Million in Series B Plus Financing to Accelerate the Global Adoption of ...
Kimco Realty Declares Common Stock Cash Dividend for Third Quarter of 2021
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten