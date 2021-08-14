Exgen Announces Phoenix Adds to Navarre Creek Land Position

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update in respect of Phoenix Copper Ltd.’s (“Phoenix”) exploration and development activities at the Empire Mine Project in Idaho, USA. Further to previous ExGen news releases, ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further has a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Empire Mine Project and owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.

ExGen is pleased to report that Phoenix, (the operator of the Empire Mine Project), announces an increase in its land holding at its Navarre Creek gold prospect, in Idaho, with 56 new claims having been staked on the northeast end of the existing claim block. The Navarre Creek property forms part of the Empire Mine Project in Custer County, Idaho, USA (“Empire” or the “Empire Mine”) (https://www.phoenixcopperlimited.com/).