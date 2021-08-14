checkAd

Nevada Copper Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A, Operational Update and Management Change

YERINGTON, Nev., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) today provided an operations update and announced filing of its Q2 2021 financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis.

Operations Update

  • Mining of First Stope: During Q2 2021 the Company successfully mined approximately 9,500 tons at a grade of 1.5% Cu out of the first stope mined since the restart of the mine in the East South area. Tons mined and ore breakage was consistent with the plan, indicating that the mining method was appropriate for the ground conditions where the stope is located, although mining of the stope was later than originally planned. Subsequently, the stope was successfully back-filled and the Company is now preparing to mine the next stope in the East South area.
  • Mine Infrastructure: Mine infrastructure works were further advanced during the quarter albeit slower than expected, including the final two sets of underground fans installed and commissioned as planned in Q2 2021, allowing for an increase in development rates. Commissioning of the surface ventilation fans continues to be planned for Q4 2021.
  • Material Hoisting: Following completion of the Main Shaft material handling system in Q4 2020, the Underground Mine achieved a peak daily hoisting rate of over 3,000 tons by February 2021 and has since achieved a hoisting rate equivalent to 5,000 tons per day (“tpd”) on a shift basis, demonstrating capacity of the shaft and associated materials handling system. Due to slower development rates in Q2 2021 through the water-bearing dike structure, the Company now expects to reach sustainable hoisting rates of 3,000 tpd in Q4 2021 and for hoisting rates to continue to ramp-up beyond that.
  • Lateral Development: Lateral development continued on multiple headings, providing access to ore mining zones in the East South orebody and advancing development towards the East North orebody. During the Q2 2021 the Company continued development of the East North area through a dike structure located between the East South and East North orebodies. A second heading crossing the dike is 90 feet below the first heading. Additional ground support was required to complete dike crossing and the Company is almost through the water-bearing dike structure.
  • Processing: The process plant maintained average concentrate grade over 21% along with 81% recoveries. While batch processing ore through the processing plant, the Company achieved a weekly average of 3,271 tpd. 87,211 tons of ore was processed through the concentrator in Q2 2021 with an average feed grade of 0.51%. Approximately 1,514 tons of concentrate was produced at a 21% average copper grade for Q2 2021. During June, Sedgman successfully completed C5 testing of the processing plant for grind size and moisture of concentrate and tailings.
  • Production ramp-up and Mine Planning: The Company continues to advance its mine planning process and has made revisions to the mine plan. The revised mine plan incorporates the recent experiences during mine development, including the geotechnical conditions of the East South area. In light of the impact of the water-bearing dike structure, expected equipment utilization rates and the remaining infrastructure projects to be completed the Company now expects that the Underground Mine will reach a hoisting rate of 3,000 tpd in Q4 2021 and 5,000 tpd in H1 2022.

Property Development Plans

