Cybin Inc. Announces 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and Business Highlights

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, announces the unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

which cover, amongst other things, novel psychedelic compounds, integration of delivery platforms, methods of use in psychiatric indications, drug discovery pipeline of modified and novel ergolines, tryptamines and phenethylamines; Entered into an exclusive research and development collaboration agreement with TMS NeuroHealth Centers Inc. (the “Collaboration Agreement”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX:GTMS) (NASDAQ:GBNH) (“Greenbrook”). Greenbrook operates 129 outpatient mental health service centers in the United States. Under the Collaboration Agreement, Cybin and Greenbrook will work together to establish Mental Health Centers of Excellence for the purpose of facilitating research and development of innovative psychedelic compound-based therapeutics for patients suffering from depression.

Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin stated, “During the past several months, Cybin has garnered a great deal of attention as an emerging leader in the psychedelic therapeutics space. We believe the molecules we have under development may have the potential to transform the treatment landscape and fill current unmet treatment needs for various psychiatric and neurological conditions. We look forward to sharing updates as we advance our pre-clinical and clinical programs and continue the scientific exploration that we believe will ultimately provide safer and more effective treatments for those suffering with mental illness and addiction issues.”