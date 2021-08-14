Southwestern Energy Company Announces Results of Early Participation in Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (“Southwestern”) today announced that, in connection with the previously announced offer to eligible holders to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2029 issued by Indigo Natural Resources LLC (the “Indigo Notes”) for (1) up to $700,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 5.375% Senior Notes due 2029 issued by Southwestern and guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of Southwestern (the “New Southwestern Notes”) and (2) cash, and the related consent solicitation by Southwestern (the “Consent Solicitation”) to adopt certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Indigo Notes (the “Proposed Amendments”), as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 13, 2021 (the “Early Tender Date”), the following principal amount of the Indigo Notes have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (and consents thereby validly given and not validly revoked):

Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Outstanding

Indigo Notes Tendered at Early Tender Date

Principal Amount Percentage

5.375% Senior Notes due 2029/ 45569LAC5/U4529LAB0 $700,000,000 $694,960,000 99.28%

Southwestern has also received the requisite consents to adopt the Proposed Amendments with respect to the Indigo Notes. Southwestern intends to cause Indigo to enter into a supplemental indenture with the trustee for the Indigo Notes to effect the Proposed Amendments.

Withdrawal rights for the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation expired as of the Early Tender Date. The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated August 2, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement”).

The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are subject to the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 1, 2021 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among Southwestern, Ikon Acquisition Company, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of Southwestern, Indigo Natural Resources LLC (“Indigo”) and Ibis Unitholder Representative, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, on the terms, and subject to the conditions, which Southwestern will acquire all of the outstanding membership interests of Indigo (the “Indigo Merger”).