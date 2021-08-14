Kalo Gold Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO)("Kalo," "Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), announces that effective August 17, 2021, the Company's name will change from "Kalo Gold Holdings Corp." to "Kalo Gold …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO)("Kalo," "Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), announces that effective August 17, 2021, the Company's name will change from "Kalo Gold Holdings Corp." to "Kalo Gold Corp."

The Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on August 17, 2021 under the new name. The Company's trading symbol will remain "KALO". The new CUSIP will be 48344L107 and the new ISIN number will be CA48344L1076. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.